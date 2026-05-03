Disney Legend Bob Gurr to Appear for Special Dinner Event at Legendary Los Angeles Locale
The restaurant has quite the Disney connection.
A Disney Legend is getting ready to head to a legendary Los Angeles location with quite the Disney connection.
What's Happening:
- Tam O'Shanter, a Hollywood hot spot that is famous amongst Disney Fans as a favorite of Walt Disney's and his animators and Imagineers, is hosting a special event next moment.
- The restaurant is planning an evening featuring Imagineering Stories & History with Disney Legend Bob Gurr.
- For nearly 40 years, Gurr helped move many happy Disney park guests aboard vehicles and ride conveyances of his own design. He often quips, "If it moves on wheels at Disneyland, I probably designed it."
- He's been honored with the Themed Entertainment Association's Lifetime Achievement Award (THEA) and The Walt Disney Company honored him as a Disney Legend, and again with a Disneyland Window on Main Street.
- Bob practices a favorite life philosophy as quoted in the words of Malcolm Forbes: "While alive, live!"
- The one-of-a-kind dinner event will also provide those in attendance with a Meet & Greet, photo opportunities and Bob's magical stories, with dinner from the restaurants Disney Table Menu of Walt's favorites.
- The Dinner is set to take place on June 5 at 6:00 PM, for $160.00 per person, and reservations must be made at the official site.
The Menu:
- To Start:
- Deviled eggs & pickled vegetables
- Devils on horseback & pickled vegetables
- First Course (choose one):
- Wedge salad
- Tam O'Shanter's famous Chili - the same since 1927
- Second Course (choose one):
- The 31 Platter - charbroiled burger steaks served opened faced on toasted sourdough, chili, bacon, scotch rarebit, chopped onions, fries - Reportedly Walt’s go to order!
- Pan Roasted Scottish Salmon - barley & kale salad, pickled fennel
- California Cut of Prime Rib - three thin cut slices of prime rib, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach with bacon, Yorkshire pudding
- Vegetarian Dish of The Moment
- Dessert:
- CC Brown’s Hot Fudge Sundae
- English Trifle
A Restaurant of Legend:
- Originally opened in 1922, Tam O'Shanter is one of the oldest restaurants in Los Angeles, and was designed with a storybook, Old English/Scottish village look, with crooked beams, cozy fireplaces, and hand-painted murals inspired by the Tam O’ Shanter poem.
- Walt Disney himself was a regular there in the 1930s and 1940s, to a point where he had a favorite table, which the restaurant still preserves today.
- He would often bring his animators and artists from the early studio to relax, eat, and sketch ideas. As such, some credit Tam O'Shanter as the inspiration behind the earlier shorts and features, with that old-world European style.
- Today, guests can sit at Walt's Table (Table 31), check out original art by animators including plenty of caricatures, and enjoy some menu favorites specifically with a Disney touch.
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