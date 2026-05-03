Disney Legend Bob Gurr to Appear for Special Dinner Event at Legendary Los Angeles Locale

A Disney Legend is getting ready to head to a legendary Los Angeles location with quite the Disney connection.

What's Happening:

Tam O'Shanter, a Hollywood hot spot that is famous amongst Disney Fans as a favorite of Walt Disney's and his animators and Imagineers, is hosting a special event next moment.

The restaurant is planning an evening featuring Imagineering Stories & History with Disney Legend Bob Gurr.

For nearly 40 years, Gurr helped move many happy Disney park guests aboard vehicles and ride conveyances of his own design. He often quips, "If it moves on wheels at Disneyland , I probably designed it."

He's been honored with the Themed Entertainment Association's Lifetime Achievement Award (THEA) and The Walt Disney Company honored him as a Disney Legend, and again with a Disneyland Window on Main Street.

Bob practices a favorite life philosophy as quoted in the words of Malcolm Forbes: "While alive, live!"

The one-of-a-kind dinner event will also provide those in attendance with a Meet & Greet, photo opportunities and Bob's magical stories, with dinner from the restaurants Disney Table Menu of Walt's favorites.