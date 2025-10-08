Disneyland Veterans Share Spotlight with Bob Iger as Succession Talks Continue

It was another appearance of the duo that will keep conversations going.

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a moment with veterans who work at the Disneyland Resort, but others were noting someone else who was present at the occasion, at Iger’s side once again.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has taken to Instagram to share a recent moment that he shared at the Disneyland Resort.

There, he spent time with a number of the veterans who are Cast Members at the resort, where he thanked them for their service both for the United States of America but also at the Walt Disney World

Notably, Iger was also present at this moment with current Disney Experiences Chairman, Josh D’Amaro.

D’Amaro has been seen more frequently at Iger’s side as talks increase about him being a potential successor to the CEO role when Iger departs the position, which is expected at the end of 2026.

Bloomberg seems to agree, having reported

D’Amaro is among four internal candidates that the board is focused on, including Dana Walden and Alan Bergman from the Studio side of Disney and ESPN

Though, some will be quick to point out those other three names aren’t among a slew of photos of Iger (including his recently shared Veteran moment at Disneyland) at various events.