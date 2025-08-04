Photos: No Further Missions as Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom Closes Until 2026

There is a long overdue and much needed change coming to the attraction as part of this lengthy refurb.

The day has arrived - Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World is no longer available to guests as the decades-old attraction undergoes some hugely anticipated and long overdue changes at that Magic Kingdom classic.

Since its opening back in November of 1998, fans have climbed aboard their XP-37 Starcruiser to help Buzz Lightyear take on the evil Emperor Zurg in an interactive shooting game where the guns are attached to the vehicle. While this ride has been a must-do at the Magic Kingdom ever since with its popularity getting it cloned at other Disney Parks around the world - later incarnations featured holstered guns that could be lifted from the vehicle and more freely aimed at the targets, something that never arrived at Walt Disney World - until now.

As part of a lengthy refurbishment that will see the attraction reopen in 2026, removable guns will be added to the attraction, as well as the introduction of a new target training robot that will replace an early scene in the attraction.

As for what’s there now, signage has been added to the doors of the attraction that say the operations for this crucial mission have been suspended in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, recommending that guests proceed to adjacent mission zones - which in this case is the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

No specific reopening date for Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin has been revealed at this time, but you can take a ride-through shortly before the attraction closed in our video below.

If you’d like to visit Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.