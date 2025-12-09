Cabana Changes (and More) as Disney Cruise Line Debuts New "Mickey and Minnie Cove" on Original Island Destination

But how serene will the bay be now?

Guests visiting Disney Castaway Cay may notice a few new changes - especially in the Serenity Bay area of the island - but also when looking to book a cabana at Disney Cruise Line's original island destination.

What’s Happening:

Avid Disney Cruisers may have noticed some changes at the original private island destination for Disney Cruise Line - Disney Castaway Cay.

The Family Beach Cabanas at the island now have a new name - “Sandcastle Cabanas”. Those looking to book a Sandcastle Cabana can now find them under that name under the My Cruise Activities / Port Adventures tab on the Disney Cruise Line app.

Though, if it’s anything like we find it will likely suggest to “check availability onboard.”

This name change comes as a result of the new Mickey and Minnie Cove Cabanas that are now available near the adults-only Serenity Bay. The new cabanas are also for families. Those will look like the image below when booking, with the name “Mickey & Minnie Cove Cabana” displayed, though as of press time, both cabana types have the same image. So ensure that you are selecting the right type if you’re looking to book for your upcoming cruise.

Cabanas can be pre-reserved online at www.disneycruise.com under My Cruise Activities. The cabanas can only be booked at a reservation level, and Disney Cruise Line frequenters know that higher Castaway Club tiers and Concierge guests typically snag them as soon as they become available.

For more information about Disney Cruise Line and renting a cabana on your voyage, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

You can also see all the changes (plus a few more) on the new Castaway Cay map.

Adults Only?

Longtime fans of the Disney Cruise Line know that the side of the island that now plays home to the Mickey and Minnie Cove Cabanas was largely secluded and reserved for Adults Only.

Separated from the rest of the island’s activities by a large runway for small aircraft, Adults seeking their own Shangri-La would head to this side of the island for the 18+ beach, Serenity Bay, which comes with its own adults only beach, bbq, and set of cabanas.

If any family activities and children came through, they were largely on the biking path.

Now, with the new Mickey and Minnie Cabanas (themselves taking over an area once exclusive for Disney Cruise Line Crew Members), there have been some changes as evidenced on the new map.

Serenity Bay BBQ has been replaced by Hangar 98 BBQ, with reports saying that there is a shared kitchen for two buffet lines - one for Cabana guests and the other for those visiting Serenity Bay.

Those who know the island may recall that the beach begins near the end of the runway, with Serenity Bay guests flocking to the right for the beach, or maybe heading immediately left to the BBQ or Castaway Air bar.

The bar now serves as a sort of dividing line for the beach, with Mickey and Minnie Cove family guests beyond that on that beach.

With the new changes, we’re interested in seeing how “adults only” this space actually becomes despite the best efforts of Disney Cruise Line. Especially given that newer Wish class ships still retain adults only spaces, but are at a minimum when compared to the earlier ships of the fleet.

