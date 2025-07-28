Disneyland Brings the Magic of the 70th to Children's Hospital of Orange County

Last Friday afternoon, I had the privilege of attending a heartwarming event at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), where the Disneyland Resort brought magic, music, and fun to young patients, their families and care staff.

Specifically bringing the fun of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, the celebration was a joyful escape. Entering the second floor party zone guests were welcomed with a recreation of Disneyland’s entrance marquee, a variety of balloons in the colors of the celebration and familiar Disney songs performed by a live band.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse made a special appearance, greeting children with warm hugs and big smiles. They posed for photos in their celebratory 70th anniversary outfits, creating keepsake moments for families during what might otherwise be challenging days. Other Disney friends would appear later in the event.

The Disneyland Resort Ambassadors Jada Young & Raul Aquino Rojas were also there to spread some happiness.

The second floor lobby became a Disneyland-themed play zone hosted by Disney VoluntEARS: backyard games like corn hole featuring Chip 'n' Dale designs, a Goofy golf putting game, and enormous birthday cake ring toss kept kids smiling, while a craft station invited creativity with coloring sheets of the famous mice as well as bracelet making. Nearby, artists sketched charming caricatures for anyone who wanted a fun portrait to take home.





No day at Disneyland is complete without treats. Disney VoluntEARS presented cake slices and buttery popcorn in Disneyland Resort cups. There was even a keepsake plush Mickey Mouse dressed in his 70th anniversary outfit — a tangible reminder of the day’s joy.

Keeping the energy up and party spirit going, a live DJ was spinning upbeat tracks. And there were also special performances happening in the adjacent Seacrest Studios that were broadcast to the patient rooms who weren’t able to join the magic in person. Wandering the event, there was an unmistakable sense of community, of shared happiness, and the power of the Disney magic.

What struck me most was the way the event created a chance for these kids to just be kids. For families navigating long hospital stays as their child is receiving care, that kind of simple childhood joy is immeasurable. Preserving the magic of childhood is a core belief of the amazing team at CHOC. The oath is prominently displayed and reads:

As a defender of the childhood, I will:

Encourage creativity

Spark a spirit of adventure

Believe in the impossible

Celebrate superheroes- big, small, young and old.

And always nurture, advance and protect the health and well-being of children

Just around the corner is the CHOC Walk — a beloved tradition where thousands will stroll through the Disneyland Resort to support the incredible work of CHOC in helping kids get back to being kids. This year’s walk is on August 3rd. Donations can be made online at chocwalk.org/Donate to support the mission of helping kids get back to being kids.