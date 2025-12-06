Cotino, The First Storyliving By Disney Community, Hosting Special Money Saving Offers Already

The special offer clocks in at $40,000 in savings - but you have to buy a house first.

In a story that will surely have you questioning whether Disney has read the room or not, the first Storyliving by Disney community is hosting a special offer - as long as you buy a house there.

What’s Happening:

Cotino - the first Storyliving by Disney community located just outside of Palm Springs in California, is offering up some fun bonuses if you buy a house in the new development.

Those who purchase a home - yes, a full home - in Cotino now through March 31st, 2026, will get their initiation fee for Artisan Club membership waived.

Additionally, they will also receive a Disney-themed Club Car Onward 4 Forward HP Lithium-Ion Golf Cart.