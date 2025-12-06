Cotino, The First Storyliving By Disney Community, Hosting Special Money Saving Offers Already
The special offer clocks in at $40,000 in savings - but you have to buy a house first.
In a story that will surely have you questioning whether Disney has read the room or not, the first Storyliving by Disney community is hosting a special offer - as long as you buy a house there.
What’s Happening:
- Cotino - the first Storyliving by Disney community located just outside of Palm Springs in California, is offering up some fun bonuses if you buy a house in the new development.
- Those who purchase a home - yes, a full home - in Cotino now through March 31st, 2026, will get their initiation fee for Artisan Club membership waived.
- Additionally, they will also receive a Disney-themed Club Car Onward 4 Forward HP Lithium-Ion Golf Cart.
- The total estimated value of this offer comes in around $40,000, and to be eligible, those buyers must sign their purchase agreement by March 31st, 2026. The offer is valid on new contracts only.
- For reference, per the Cotino website, new homes range from $1.3 million to $3.2 million.
- Now open, the Artisan Club at Cotino provides legendary Disney service, giving club members a chance to enjoy their lifestyle infused with a little bit of Disney Magic.
- Club members can enjoy Cotino Bay - the water feature that serves as the center of Cotino - with special swim zones, access to watercraft, private beaches, an outdoor beach bar, and a selection of cabanas available to reserve for a fee.
- Members also get access to restaurants like Architects Fork, Plot Twist, and a wide selection of wellness events at their wellness center and the outdoor sport courts.
- They’ll also have access to the Parr House, a “super” space inspired by Pixar’s Incredibles 2, brought to life by Disney Imagineers and artists from Pixar Animation Studios.
- Membership is only offered to those who own a residence in Cotino, and the initiation fee ($20,000 +tax) is complimentary as part of this special offer.
- Not included in the offer are the annual dues for the Artisan Club ($11,000 +tax) and the Annual Food & Beverage minimum which starts at $1000 +tax.
- For more information about Cotino, check out our own Ben Breitbart’s review of the first Storyliving by Disney community.
