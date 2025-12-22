Susan Egan Joins "D23 Inside Disney" for a Tour of the Disney Destiny
She's joined by a few friends along the way, too!
The latest episode of D23 Inside Disney has arrived, which sees Susan Egan (the voice of Megara) taking us on a tour of the new Disney Destiny.
What's Happening:
- Susan Egan—the official Godmother of the Disney Destiny—takes D23 Inside Disney aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny.
- The new video offers a behind-the-scenes look at many of the ship's exclusive offerings, like:
- The Disney Hercules stage show
- Doctor Strange-themed The Sanctum lounge
- The relaxing shores of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
- and more!
- In addition to hearing from some of the creatives behind the magic, there's also appearances from special guests, like:
- Tate Donovan (voice of Hercules)
- Jim Cummings (long-time Disney voice actor)
- Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy)
- Maia Kealoha (Lilo, Lilo & Stitch)
- Check out the latest D23 Inside Disney for yourself below.
About the Disney Destiny:
- The new ship draws on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to create a legendary cruise steeped in the lore of Disney stories. The new ship features brand new venues and unique experiences that add to the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.
- The ship is currently in an inaugural season of four and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- For more information about a voyage on the new ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
- Follow our Disney Destiny tag for all of our coverage from the latest Disney Cruise Line ship!
