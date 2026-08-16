Jaunty New Tune Previewed at D23 from New Pixar Show Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland
It's a toe-tapper!
Fans were able to hear a new tune from a long-awaited new Pixar-themed show coming to Hong Kong Disneyland at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that late last year, we learned of a new show based on timeless Pixar Animation Studios stories would soon find a home at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Well, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan attendees hanging out around the Imagineering Horizons stage in that pavilion were treated to a sneak peek of a new tune that will be featured in the Ultimate Pixar Adventure.
- The new tune can be heard in our short video below, and proves to be a toe-tapper, as Creative Director of Theme Parks at Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, Roger Gould, is quite literally tapping his toes while listening.
- The experience is set to be based on some of the Pixar Animation Films, with favorites coming to the theater to celebrate the joy of friendship and the power of play.
- Previously released concept art shows Mike Wasowski and Sulley from the hit Pixar film, Monsters, Inc. but it is unclear at this time whether or not the show will revolve solely around these two and their madcap misadventure.
- Details are still scarce about the new show, and will likely be revealed in the near future.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is proving to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more. As the event continues, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the big news!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com