Photos: Avengers Assembly Continues as Disney California Adventure Expansion Takes Shape

The skyline of Disney California Adventure continues to be altered in a massive way as the expansion area of the park's Avengers Campus continues to take shape. As revealed back at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, Avengers Campus is doubling the size of its land and will soon be home to Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab - two new attractions for the Marvel themed area.

Earlier this year, the pathway connecting Cars Land and Avengers Campus reopened allowing guests to see the massive scale of the new area as it towers over some Cars Land landmarks - like Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters.

The show building taking shape will be home to Avengers Infinity Defense, where guests will be surrounded by massive physical sets blending seamlessly with huge media scenes, and travel to locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City, next to some pretty famous Marvel heroes. Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man are set to return for the new attraction.

The massive canopy is also continuing to take shape behind walls attached to the Avengers HQ facade. This will mark the entrance to the new area and access point to the new Marvel attractions.

Under the canopy, guests will also be able to find Stark Flight Lab, where they'll sit in two-person “gyro-kinetic pods” and roll along a track before stopping in front of a giant robot arm, essentially feeling what it’s like to train like a flying Avenger.

The new area is slated to open at Disney California Adventure in 2028. To plan your visit to Disney California Adventure and the rest of the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!