Detroit Tigers Stop By Disney's Animal Kingdom to Visit Park's Newest Tiger
With Spring Training currently taking place across Florida, a professional baseball team has stopped by Disney’s Animal Kingdom to visit the newest resident of their team’s namesake at the park.
What’s Happening:
- Spring training games are underway across Florida and Arizona, right now, and a few Detroit Tigers players took a break from their busy schedules to step up to visit the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Pitchers Tyler Holton and Will Vest, infielders Zach McKinstry and Colt Keith and outfielder Matt Vierling visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where they met the park’s newest resident, Bakso - a critically endangered Sumatran tiger. This was a meaningful moment for the Detroit Tigers, as it marked their official "meeting" with the tigers, emphasizing the park's dedication to fostering connections between guests and wildlife.
- At nearly six months old, Bakso continues to grow alongside his mother, Sohni, on Maharajah Jungle Trek. The tiger duo has captured the hearts of thousands of visitors. Bakso and Sohni are often seen pouncing and prowling as they roam their lush habitat.
- With fewer than 600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild, Bakso serves as an ambassador for his species, raising global awareness about the challenges they face.
- Disney has a long-standing partnership with organizations like the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which help pitch in and help endangered species populations. Bakso is a great example of Disney’s collaboration with the AZA to strengthen the critically endangered Sumatran tiger population and its genetics.
- Elsewhere in the park, the Detroit Tigers players enjoyed some of the park's exciting attractions, including Expedition: Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain and Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- While on the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, the team spotted a variety of animals, such as hippos, lions, zebras, elephants, and giraffes.
