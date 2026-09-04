Photos: Permanent Overhangs Installed for Shaded Seating at Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge

Guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World may have noticed a few changes at the Hollywood Brown Derby, one of Walt Disney World guests' favorite dining locations. Specifically, these new changes are now evident at the Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge, a space for specialty drinks and small bites located on the exterior of the restaurant.

For years, guests have been able to slip over to this star-studded tuck-away to take in the many sights, sounds, and tastes of Hollywood. However, outside of the umbrellas covering the tables or canopies, this space was largely exposed to the elements. Now, while the experience is still outside, a new permanent overhang has been affixed to the building and covers the lounge from the standard daily storm or intensely beating sun.

Guests can already enjoy the space now at Disney's Hollywood Studios. For more information or to make your reservations to visit Walt DisneyWorld for this or any other eatery, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!