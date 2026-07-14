Din Tai Fung Debuts New "Little Red Dragon" Cocktail Exclusively at Downtown Disney

The Downtown Disney favorite is serving up a smoky, spicy, tropical cocktail available only at its Anaheim location.

Disneyland foodies have a spicy new reason to stop by Downtown Disney. Starting today, Din Tai Fung is serving up an all-new cocktail that's exclusive to its Anaheim location, and it's bringing plenty of heat along with tropical flavor.

What’s Happening:

Available only at Din Tai Fung in the Downtown Disney District, the new "Little Red Dragon" cocktail is a bold creation inspired by "a little dragon with a big kick."

The limited-location beverage combines smoky mezcal with sweet pineapple, bright citrus, and just the right amount of spice, making it a refreshing option for guests looking to cool off this summer.

The base spirit of the cocktail is Ilegal Mezcal infused with Din Tai Fung's signature chili oil, giving it a distinctive smoky heat that's become a hallmark of the restaurant's creative cocktail program. It's then shaken with fresh pineapple, lime juice, and agave to balance the spice with tropical sweetness before being finished with a sesame Tajín rim, adding another layer of savory, citrusy flavor with every sip.

The result is a cocktail that delivers multiple flavor profiles at once, creating a smoky, sweet, tangy, and spicy beverage.

The "Little Red Dragon" is exclusive to the Downtown Disney District location, making it a unique offering for Disneyland Resort guests looking to elevate their dining experience.

Since its opening, Din Tai Fung has become one of the district's most popular restaurants since opening, drawing visitors from around the world for its internationally acclaimed soup dumplings, handcrafted noodles, and Taiwanese-inspired cuisine.

This latest addition continues the restaurant's reputation for pairing innovative beverages with its signature menu, offering guests another reason to make a reservation during their next Disneyland Resort visit.

Whether you're a longtime Din Tai Fung fan, a cocktail enthusiast searching for something new, or simply looking for the perfect way to toast a day at Disneyland, the Little Red Dragon is now waiting to be discovered.

The new cocktail is available beginning today, exclusively at Din Tai Fung Anaheim in Downtown Disney District.