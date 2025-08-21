Our Treat: A Delicious Sneak Peek of Various Menu Items Coming to the Disney Adventure
Get.a look at one dish from most of the dining locations on board one of the newest ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
Disney Cruise Line is showing off some of the dishes that guests can enjoy while aboard one of the newest ships in the fleet, the Disney Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has shared a new preview of some of the food coming to the one of the newest ships in the fleet, the Disney Adventure.
- The first look features a single dish from the many eateries on board, including Animator’s Palate, Palo Trattoria, Mike and Sulley’s - Flavors of Asia, and more. Even the Concierge kitchen!
- The photoset also shares that most (read: not all) of the dishes featured are included as part of your cruise fare, and this also includes meals for guests with dietary needs, like vegetarian, vegan, and Jain meals, as well as meals made with Halal-certified meats and allergen-related meals.
- The Disney Adventure will play host to a number of dining experiences, some completely new to the Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Adventure will offer rotational dining, Disney Cruise Line’s signature dining concept in which guests will have three distinctly Disney dining experiences during their voyage, with a preset dining schedule, and accompanied by the same dedicated service team assigned to their dining party throughout the voyage.
- There are also a number of premium/upcharged restaurants including the adult-exclusive Palo Trattoria, and Mike & Sulley’s - Flavors of Asia, which itself offers four different experiences, including a full service Japanese steakhouse, teppanyaki room, a bar with Omakase-style dining, and an outdoor sushi and sashimi experience.
- For more about the dining experiences on board the Disney Adventure, be sure to check out our post, here.
- Setting sail in December of 2025, the Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia.
- As part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Disney Adventure will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore for a minimum of five years, underlining the long-term commitment to this partnership and the Asian cruise market.
- For more information about the Disney Adventure, or any voyages aboard the Disney Cruise Line, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
