Singapore's Sentosa Island Celebrates New Disney Adventure All Summer Long

Starting in early July, the Sentosa Express – the monorail through the island – will take on a new appearance featuring Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse across the train.

The festivities will also take to the skies through stops along the Sentosa Line. All three stations on the line – Sensoryscape, Imbiah Lookout and Siloso Point – will feature

photo opportunities. The cabins will also take on a new look with artwork inspired by the themed areas aboard the

, including

and

.