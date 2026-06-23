Singapore's Sentosa Island Celebrates New Disney Adventure All Summer Long
The island will feature plenty of fun themed to the different areas of the newest ship in the fleet.
A new adventure is arriving on Sentosa Island in Singapore, bringing some of the stories featured aboard Disney Cruise Line's new Disney Adventure to life throughout the island.
What's Happening:
- Sentosa Island (more commonly known as simply, "Sentosa") is a popular resort island located just off the souther coast of Singapore's main island.
- Known as a hub of leisure, entertainment, theme parks, beaches, and relaxation, it comes as no surprise that Disney Cruise Line has teamed up with the resort island to celebrate the newest ship in their fleet, the Disney Adventure.
- The new ship, which takes voyages out of Singapore, is the heart of a new celebration that will take place on the island starting June 24 and running until September 20, 2026.
- For the first time ever, Sentosa will be transformed into a celebration of beloved Disney stories and Characters that are also inspired by the Disney Adventure’s seven themed areas.
- These festivities also extend the magic of the Disney Adventure beyond the ship, giving sailing Guests access to special perks available exclusively before or after their voyage in Singapore.
- "A Magical Island Adventure" unfolds throughout the day, revealing Sentosa’s gradual transformation and inviting you to stay well into the evening, where the island is reimagined through a captivating new perspective shaped by luminous, neon-inspired lighting.
- From the Sentosa Cable Car Line to Sensoryscape, from Palawan Beach, The Palawan to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, Disney stories come to life through themed experiences inspired by the Disney Adventure’s seven themed areas. Discover highlights such as a six meter inflatable anchor flanked by sand-blasted figurines of Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, and dazzling manta ray installations inspired by Disney’s Moana that illuminate the waters. On select weekends, guests will be able to enjoy Character Meet & Greets.
- Starting in early July, the Sentosa Express – the monorail through the island – will take on a new appearance featuring Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse across the train.
- The festivities will also take to the skies through stops along the Sentosa Line. All three stations on the line – Sensoryscape, Imbiah Lookout and Siloso Point – will feature Disney Cruise Line photo opportunities. The cabins will also take on a new look with artwork inspired by the themed areas aboard the Disney Adventure, including Toy Story Place and Disney Discovery Reef.
- The island adventure extends into special summer-style merchandise created in collaboration with Disney Cruise Line.
- Visitors who complete A Magical Island Adventure quests will unlock the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition beach towel. As you journey across the island, you can also collect stamps at the various installations to redeem a commemorative sticker sheet.
- When night falls, visitors to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia will receive a collectible postcard to send to their loved ones.
- By sharing your photos with the hashtags #magicalislandadventure and #discoversentosa, you can also receive an exclusive keychain.
- UOB cardholders who spend a minimum of S$60 at participating island partners stand to redeem a mystery glow-in-the-dark medallion pin.
- It's worth noting that the Microfiber towel, keychain, and eco bags are only available starting on July 6, running through September 20, 2026, with a single same-day receipt.
- From June 24 to October 1, 2026, those who book their Disney Adventure cruise can receive a complimentary Sentosa Discovery Choice Pass that gives access to an attraction of your choice when visiting Sentosa Island.
- Additional, those sailing can enjoy 15% off Southernmost Point of Continental Asia Night Admission Tickets and Sentosa Fun Discovery Pass Bundles, and a gift of a special edition tumbler or eco bag.
Adventure's Away:
- The Disney Adventure is the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- Originally designed for a different cruise line that experienced financial difficulties and shut down mid-build, Disney came in made the ship entirely their own, becoming the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- The ship has seven neighborhoods, including Town Square, San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef, Disney Imagination Gardens, Toy Story Place, and Marvel Landing.
- The ship is in a class all of its own, with the closest thing comparable to it being the Oasis Class ships of the Royal Caribbean cruise line.
- It has many favorites from the Disney Cruise Line brand, along with completely new experiences and a massive ship-within-a-ship concept for concierge guests.
- For more information about the Disney Adventure or to book your voyage on it or any other Disney Cruise Line ship, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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