A Promising Path: How Adventure Way Represents the Future of Disney Adventure World

The park is already much better, but there's more ahead.

I’ll cut to the chase: Disney Adventure World is leaps and bounds better than Walt Disney Studios Park ever was. But it still has a long road ahead before it reaches its full potential. That said, if the energy surrounding its debut is any indication, the park is firmly on a path toward becoming a worthy second gate at Disneyland Paris.

To be clear, the addition of World of Frozen alone does not suddenly elevate the park to the level of Disney’s top-tier destinations. What matters more is the infrastructure arriving alongside it, particularly Adventure Way. That is the foundation that finally allows this park to grow with purpose, beginning with the upcoming Lion King-themed land designed specifically for the Paris audience.

And while Adventure Way itself currently offers just a single flat ride (with another on the way), it is the details that signal the real transformation. The walkways, signage, and lampposts all work together to create an environment that actually feels like a Disney park rather than a backlot of boxy soundstages. By leaning into a European aesthetic, the space taps into the same sense of place that inspired Walt Disney decades ago. Even as enhancements continue in the older sections of the park, the contrast is striking and intentional. This is Disney making a clear statement about what this park is meant to become.

In many ways, this project feels like another example of Bob Iger revisiting and correcting a past misstep. Naturally, comparisons will be drawn to the transformation of Disney California Adventure, which gave us Cars Land and World of Color. But it is important not to oversimplify that comparison.

Even at its lowest point, Disney California Adventure was in a far stronger position than Walt Disney Studios Park ever was. The baseline in Paris is lower, which means the climb is steeper. The DCA reinvention is a proven success. This one still has something to prove.

And that is the central question. Will this investment truly move the needle for the Disneyland Paris business? If it does, the upside is enormous. Based on the park’s opening days, there is reason to believe it will.

Success here would unlock sustained, long-term investment across the resort. It is worth remembering that Disneyland Paris is already the most visited tourist destination in Europe. Demand has never been the issue. Execution has. For years, a series of business decisions prevented Disney from fully capitalizing on that popularity and cultural relevance.

Now, with full control of the resort, Disney finally has the freedom to invest the way it does in its domestic parks. If the market cooperates, this could mark the beginning of a very different era for Paris.

And that brings me back to Adventure Way.

Getting excited about a walkway might sound ridiculous. But this is not just a path. It is a philosophy. It replaces the dead-end, warehouse-style entrance with something that feels intentional, immersive, and distinctly Disney. What was once a dead-end is now a gateway, opening up to new lands with more on the horizon.

In that sense, the park is following a familiar evolution, shifting from a loosely defined theme to a collection of lands built around Disney’s most powerful franchises. In many ways, that echoes the original vision of Disneyland itself. A series of distinct places, each transporting guests somewhere extraordinary. While there is undeniable value in the thematic cohesion of parks like Tokyo DisneySea or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, this is an easy tradeoff to embrace.

Over the past 30 years, the Disneyland Paris fan community has grown into something truly special. But that pride has largely centered on Disneyland Park, with the second gate often treated as an afterthought. That is beginning to change. Fans can now take pride in what this park has become and feel genuine excitement for what is still to come.