Disney Adventure World Cast & Crew Celebrate New Era Hours Ahead of Debut

It's like a Where's Waldo of characters and execs!

Hours away from the debut of the new Disney Adventure World to the public, the Cast Members and crew behind this new era of the Disneyland Paris resort have gathered together.

What's Happening:

Cast Members of the new World of Frozen and Adventure Way gathered in the middle of the new expansion to what is now called Disney Adventure World (formerly Walt Disney Studios Park) at Disneyland Paris as the park ushers in a new era.

Disneyland Paris shared a wonderful cast photo featuring the many Cast Members, as well as chracters from throughout the park - including Mickey and Minnie in their new Adventure Way outfits, as well as the already-viral sensation, a walk-around animatronic Olaf figure.

Characters from the the other worlds of Disney Adventure World, including Iron Man (Marvel Avengers Campus) and Woody (Toy Story Playland). Rapunzel can also be spotted, as Adventure Way features a new spinning attraction based on Tangled.

Additionally, fans of Disney executives will be eager to spot new CEO Josh D'Amaro, Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum, and Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski.

On Sunday, March 29, guests will walk into the park and experience a massive addition as the park becomes Disney Adventure World.

The park will see the opening of the World of Frozen, complete with signature attraction, Frozen Ever After, and the official debut of the already viral sensation - a walk-around Olaf animatronic figure.

To get to this area of the park, guests will also experience the new Adventure Way, which will feature smaller attractions - like one based on Tangled, and the aforementioned new Up attraction - as well as plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

At the center of it all, the new Adventure Bay. This lagoon, aside from being the hub of everything new in the park, will also play host to a new nightly spectacular, Disney Cascade of Lights, which features more than 350 drones in the sky and on the water.

Additionally, the Disney Hotels are being refurbished in a major way, with the latest being Disney Sequoia Lodge, on top of the ongoing transformation of the Disney Village.