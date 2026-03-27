Photos: New Guidemap Arrives at Disneyland Paris Showcasing Newly Branded Disney Adventure World

The second park adopts the new identity this weekend.

As The Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris gets ready to adopt their new identity as Disney Adventure World this weekend, new guidemaps have already appeared featuring both parks of the European destination complete with the new branding.

As is the case with the Disneyland Paris guidemaps, both parks are featured on one single sheet, along with the attractions, restaurants, entertainment, and more.

In the case of the side showcasing Disney Adventure World, we see the full and complete map of the park, including the new World of Frozen, Adventure Way, and Adventure Bay.

Other goods have also been introduced showing off the lands of the newly rebranded park, and some of the landmarks in each.

And, to celebrate the new World of Frozen, the Arendelle Daily Press that help set up the backstory of the new land and its signature attraction - Frozen Ever After.

As the park debuts new additions and becomes Disney Adventure World this year, we will be there. Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more!