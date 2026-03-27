Photos: New Guidemap Arrives at Disneyland Paris Showcasing Newly Branded Disney Adventure World

The second park adopts the new identity this weekend.

As The Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris gets ready to adopt their new identity as Disney Adventure World this weekend, new guidemaps have already appeared featuring both parks of the European destination complete with the new branding.

As is the case with the Disneyland Paris guidemaps, both parks are featured on one single sheet, along with the attractions, restaurants, entertainment, and more.

In the case of the side showcasing Disney Adventure World, we see the full and complete map of the park, including the new World of Frozen, Adventure Way, and Adventure Bay.

Other goods have also been introduced showing off the lands of the newly rebranded park, and some of the landmarks in each.

And, to celebrate the new World of Frozen, the Arendelle Daily Press that help set up the backstory of the new land and its signature attraction - Frozen Ever After.

As the park debuts new additions and becomes Disney Adventure World this year, we will be there. Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more!

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart