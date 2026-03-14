From Snow Queens to Island Chiefs: Disney Adventure World to Debut New Princess Cavalcade
The new cavalcade will feature four floats celebrating Disney Princesses
Disney Adventure World is ready to debut a brand new entertainment offering this summer, bringing some favorite Disney Princesses to the Parisian park.
What's Happening:
- Beginning this summer at Disney Adventure World, guests will be invited to share adventures with four Disney Princess Characters during the Disney Princess Cavalcade.
- This new entertainment offering will includes four parade floats and celebrates the courage and determination of Disney Princesses in the pursuit of their dreams.
- As we get ready to see the new offering, we're getting a look at one of the new floats, this one featuring Moana.
- Moana’s float embodies the deep bond and love that unite her with her island and her people of Motunui. Her story is a journey of rediscovery; she finds a way to reconnect with her roots while ensuring a bright and prosperous future for her community. Moana is guided by the strength of her cultural heritage and the pursuit of her dreams.
- The other floats will also celebrate other Disney Princesses, and the courage, resilience, and determination of each of those characters in the pursuit of their dreams. Each one follows her own path, and yet they are all united by shared values and an inner strength that guides them through every challenge. Their inspiring stories remind us that no dream is too big when you put your whole heart and determination into it.
A New Adventure for the World:
- March 29 marks the official debut of Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris. Formerly known as the Walt Disney Studios Park, the sister park to the Paris original is taking on a new life, immersing guests into the various worlds of the Walt Disney Company.
- The transformation officially launches when the new World of Frozen opens at the park on the same day, inviting guests into the world of Arendelle from the smash hit franchise from the Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- This new Cavalcade appears to be taking place in the new Adventure Way section of the park that will also open on March 29, which serves as a beautiful promenade that is lined with smaller attractions, restaurants, and more.
- While we don't know the exact route for sure, we're excited to see the new cavalcade making its way through the beautiful new areas of the park.
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