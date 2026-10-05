Disney Believe Scavenger Hunt: Follow Along with All The Clues

This Wednesday, all will be revealed about the latest Disney Cruise Line ship.

This week, Disney Cruise Line is hosting us for a scavenger hunt aboard the Disney Wish, offering clues as to what will be announced for the upcoming Disney Believe ship during a livestream this Wednesday. Let's take a look through the clues and hints offered throughout each day of the scavenger hunt.

Day 1 – Monday, October 5

Our scavenger hunt began long before we even reached the Disney Wish, in fact at Disney's BoardWalk Inn at Walt Disney World, where these cards offered a tantalizing glimpse at some franchises that could be featured onboard the Disney Believe.

Once onboard the ship, a pre-scavenger hunt question required some listening, revealing that the hull number of the ship will be 723.

Then, the real scavenger hunt began! The first clue took us to Hook's Barbery, which then led us outside for a word puzzle – with the answer being revealed as Jiminy Cricket.

We got another clue that led us to Key & Compass, where we even got to try one of the drinks that will be available on the Believe.

Be sure to stay tuned as we'll be updating this post with more clues from the continuing scavenger hunt!