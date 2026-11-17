As The Little Mermaid celebrates its anniversary today, Disney Cruise Line is sharing some of the design inspo that is coming to a new lounge space themed after the animated classic on the Disney Believe.

What's Happening:

Sea Notes is one of the lounges that guests will be able to experience aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Believe.

Here, guests will venture into an iridescent piano lounge inspired by Ariel’s grotto. Chic, contemporary design blends with whimsical artistry from the beloved animated film, The Little Mermaid. The centerpiece of the space is an elegant pearlescent piano, one of the forgotten treasures from Ariel’s secret grotto.

Patrons will enjoy nostalgic melodies while sipping from an expertly crafted menu of dreamy cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Disney Believe is scheduled to make its maiden voyage on December 18, 2027, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information about a voyage on the Disney Believe or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your cruising needs!