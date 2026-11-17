Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Anniversary of "The Little Mermaid" with New Details Revealed for Disney Believe Lounge Space
We want to be where the cruisers are.
As The Little Mermaid celebrates its anniversary today, Disney Cruise Line is sharing some of the design inspo that is coming to a new lounge space themed after the animated classic on the Disney Believe.
What's Happening:
- Today marks the anniversary of the original release of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid.
- To celebrate, Disney Cruise Line is sharing a sneak peek at some of the inspiration behind one of the new lounges coming to the Disney Believe, Sea Notes.
The special update gives fans a look at several details planned for the lounge:
- Imagineers drew inspiration from the original film and locations including Ariel’s grotto. Textured fabrics in ocean-inspired colors will be paired with pearlescent finishes.
- The specially designed one-of-a-kind carpet is designed to evoke the seafloor, complete with aquatic plants and animals. A hidden spiral seashell references the enchanted necklace Ursula uses to steal Ariel’s voice. Looking at the rendering, those familiar with the space on the other Wish class ships (De Vil's, Scat Cat Lounge, Nightingale's), you can also see where the piano and bar will sit and how the new design works in the space.
- Figures of Flounder and Sebastian are planned to be part of the space, set to be cast in bronze with a gold finish. Disney shared 3D renderings of the sculptures as part of the preview. Some Disney fans might think these look familiar, we'll explain why further down the page.
- A tile mosaic at the entrance will pay tribute to the song Under the Sea, with details including Ariel’s dinglehopper (what we might call a "fork") and a stream of bubbles.
- Sea Notes is one of the lounges that guests will be able to experience aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Believe.
- Here, guests will venture into an iridescent piano lounge inspired by Ariel’s grotto. Chic, contemporary design blends with whimsical artistry from the beloved animated film, The Little Mermaid. The centerpiece of the space is an elegant pearlescent piano, one of the forgotten treasures from Ariel’s secret grotto.
- Patrons will enjoy nostalgic melodies while sipping from an expertly crafted menu of dreamy cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.
- The Disney Believe is scheduled to make its maiden voyage on December 18, 2027, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.
- For more information about a voyage on the Disney Believe or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your cruising needs!
A Bit Familiar:
- Those who have been to Walt Disney World in the last few years (namely since the 50th anniversary celebration of the resort) might think the Sebastian and Flounder figures that will be featured in Sea Notes might look a bit familiar.
- Devotees may recall that during that celebration, there was a series of statues celebrating 50 characters placed throughout the park - dubbed the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection.
- Of those installed at Disney's Hollywood Studios, one of them featured both Sebastian and Flounder on a shared pedestal, cast in gold colored finish for the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The statue remains in the park to this day, near Animation Courtyard at the park and The Little Mermaid-based live show steps away. Keen-eyed viewers will note that the characters are nearly identical to those set to be featured in the new Sea Notes.
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