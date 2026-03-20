Disney Cruise Line Helps Home Port School Put On Performance of "101 Dalmatians"

Students from Cocoa’s Endeavour Elementary took the stage recently at the Rockledge High School auditorium for a performance of 101 Dalmatians KIDS, made possible through hands‑on guidance from Disney Cruise Line and support from Disney Musicals in Schools’ Stage Connect initiative.

The young cast also received a surprise visit from Captain Mickey Mouse, while Disney VoluntEARS from Disney Cruise Line cheered from the audience. In a touching tribute to their hard work, the student performers were presented with handcrafted flowers created by crew members from the Disney Destiny.