Disney Cruise Line Offering Significant Savings for Kids on Select Sailings
Disney Adults take note of the sailings and get ready for some Cove Cafe time!
Disney Cruise Line is offering a very special deal for the younger set, as long as there are two full fare adults aboard as well.
What's Happening:
- Now through June 14th, guests who book select Disney Cruise Line voyages departing between October 2026 and March 2027 can enjoy 50% off kids' fares.
- The new offer, dubbed "Together at Sea," can be enjoyed with two full-fare guests on those select sailings, with the discount applied to the voyage fare of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th guests who are age 17 and younger at the time of sailing.
- The offer is available on select sailings and ships from October 1, 2026 to March 27, 2027. However, the special offer cannot be applied to sailings aboard the Disney Adventure.
- Concierge staterooms and suites are also not included as part of this offer.
- For more information about this special offer, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Cruise Line booking needs.
A Fleet of Fun:
- With this special offer, many kids will be able to enjoy the ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet and all the fun experiences for the younger set aboard each of the vessels.
- This includes the landmark Oceaneers' Club and Oceaneers' Lab, filled with numerous rooms and experiences for kids featuring character encounters and interactive activities.
- Older kids can also head to Edge and teens can head to Vibe to make new friends, socialize, and have their own fun throughout the ship just for them.
- Together, the families can enjoy the highly themed dining (which varies from ship to ship), including favorites like Animator's Palate, Tiana's Place, Worlds of Marvel, and more. They can also enjoy Broadway-style shows in the Walt Disney Theatre, and first-run movies in the Buena Vista Theatre or Neverland and Wonderland cinemas.
- They'll also experience Disney's island destinations, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, each with their own fun flair - as well as dedicated experiences based on the kids' age range.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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