Stitch Celebrates His Big Day by Knocking Off Up to 30% on Disney Cruise Line Voyages
This ALMOST makes up for the Magic Kingdom attraction...but not quite.
A special offer has been created by Stitch to celebrate his big day, offering up big savings on select Disney Cruise Line voyages through September.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has made a big Stitch-related announcement perfect for today (6/26, get it?).
- It seems that everyone's favorite genetic experiment has gotten out of control throughout the Disney Cruise Line offices and has decreased prices on select voyages aboard the Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny.
- His damage has knocked off 30% off the voyage fare on select voyages, but the original prices will be restored by June 29, so you better act fast!
- The 30% off pricing is only valid on Guaranteed Staterooms with Restrictions on Inside, Oceanview, and Verandah staterooms. This room type means that Disney Cruise Line will be choosing your stateroom for you, and it will be assigned closer to your embarkation date.
- Additionally, the guaranteed category also means that you will have to pay in full at the time of booking, and is non-refundable.
- Guests can save up to 30% on select sailings from Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, San Diego, select Alaska Sailings, and even up to 25% on a Transatlantic voyage ending in Fort Lauderdale departing from Southampton.
- The offer is valid on sailings from mid July through late September 2026, and also includes some Halloween on the High seas sailings.
- Despite Stitch's best efforts in tampering with things, this offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts and is valid only on new bookings.
- For more information on how to enjoy this special limited time deal (which must be booked by June 29), be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
New Ships:
- We are a bit surprised to see voyages on one of the newest ships in the fleet, the Disney Destiny, included in this offer.
- The ship is still less than a year old, and in high demand for avid Disney cruisers.
- The new ship, which celebrates Disney, Pixar, and Marvel stories with a Heroes & Villains twist, features many unique venues like a Doctor Strange themed lounge - Sanctum, and a Broadway-style adaptation of Hercules.
- For more fun from the ship, Disney+ just revealed a new episode of their series, Behind the Attraction, focused on the new ship.
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