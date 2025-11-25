Photos: Explore The Delectable Delights of Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods Aboard the Disney Destiny

And yes, it's all included in your cruise fare!

Available on the Wish Class ships of the Disney Cruise Line, which also includes the new Disney Destiny (sister of the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure) that just set off on her maiden voyage just a few days ago, is the Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods. This casual dining space is located just off the pool deck behind Funnel Vision on Deck 11.

With a look inspired by the recent Paul Rudish Mickey Mouse shorts, this casual dining space consists of a number of stations to pick up a variety of snacks (or full meals!) that are included as part of your cruise fare.

One thing that makes the Disney Cruise Line special in the entire cruising industry is the inclusion of sodas and soft drinks as part of your cruise fare. One of the places to pick up those included beverages is the drink station located in the Festival of Foods.

Looking for a more adult beverage? Nearby you’ll find the Lookout bar. Note that if you’d like a soda or soft drink from this location, you will incur an extra cost. Our advice: take a few steps and head to the included drink station.

The real draw to Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods is, of course, the food. Each station offers up something different to pick up. Starting with Goofy’s Grill, we see that this is the go to spot for burgers and those classic cruise favorites - the chicken tenders.

While a grill with burgers and such is featured on the other Disney Ships under various names, the Disney Destiny (and her sisters) also feature Mickey’s Smokestack Barbecue in this area, which has fast become a favorite of many cruisers, complete with sauce bar. St. Louis Ribs, Kielbasa Sausage, Roast Chicken, Macaroni and Cheese, and more all available to pick up - and again, included as part of your cruise fare.

Daisy’s Pizza Pies serves up exactly what you would think, with several different options.

Nearby is another stand-out since its debut that has become so popular, it has been replicated on Dream Class ships, though under a different name. Donald’s Cantina has become a must-see favorite offering up tacos, burritos, and bowls in a build-your-own fashion with beef, chicken, pork carnitas, rice, beans, and/or fajita veggies and other ingredients. Not to mention the nearby salsa bar to top everything off!

Minnie’s Delights, could be argued as the most important part of a Disney Cruise Ship. Why? It’s where one picks up all the soft serve ice cream that they want! It’s also a spot to get fruit and other tasty treats.

For more information about the Disney Destiny and everything on board, be sure to check out our Disney Destiny archive. If you’d like to sail aboard the ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



