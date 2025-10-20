Disney Destiny Reaches its Next Major Milestone
The heroes and villains-themed ship is officially on its way to Fort Lauderdale ahead of its November maiden voyage.
The next chapter for Disney Cruise Line is officially underway as the brand-new Disney Destiny has left the shipyard and begun its journey across the Atlantic.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, has departed the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, and is en route to its homeport.
- The ship is themed to celebrate the legacy of Disney heroes and villains.
- It will sail over 5,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- Along the way, the Disney Destiny will make a brief stop at its first-ever port of call in Funchal, Portugal.
- Cast and crew are currently onboard making final preparations for the ship’s inaugural season.
- The maiden voyage of the Disney Destiny is scheduled for November 20, 2025, from Port Everglades, its year-round homeport.
A Heroic Journey Begins
- After years of design and construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard, the Disney Destiny is finally sailing the open seas.
- According to the official Disney Destiny ship’s log, the vessel is on a two-week transatlantic crossing to its home in Fort Lauderdale.
- This journey marks a major milestone for the ship as the onboard cast and crew conduct final preparations and training.
- The ship's arrival in Florida is anticipated for early November, where it will be officially welcomed before embarking on its maiden voyage on November 20th. Fans can follow along with the ship's progress and get behind-the-scenes looks via the official log as it prepares to meet its destiny.
About the Triton Class Fleet
- The Disney Destiny is the third vessel in Disney Cruise Line’s highly successful Triton class, known for its innovative design and liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion.
- The first ship in this class was the Disney Wish, which had its maiden voyage in July 2022. It introduced a new fairytale castle-inspired design motif, with Cinderella as its signature Grand Hall statue, and new experiences like the AquaMouse water attraction and Worlds of Marvel dining.
- The second ship was the Disney Treasure, which set sail in December 2024. Themed to adventure, its Grand Hall features a statue of Aladdin, Jasmine, and Magic Carpet. The ship continued to build on the Triton class platform with unique spaces like the Skipper Society lounge, inspired by the Jungle Cruise attraction.
- The Disney Destiny continues this tradition with a first-of-its-kind "Heroes and Villains" theme. While a Grand Hall themed to Blank Panther, the ship promises to honor the epic journeys of beloved Disney characters, from the courageous to the cunning.
- A fourth, yet-unnamed Triton-class ship is also under construction, set to further expand the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
