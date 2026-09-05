Newest Enchanted Halloween Pumpkin Tree Arrives Aboard Disney Destiny
Meet Solara, who joins the fleet of enchanted Halloween trees aboard the Disney Cruise Line
The newest Enchanted Halloween Pumpkin Tree has made her debut ahead of the first Halloween on the High Seas sailing aboard the Disney Destiny.
What's Happening:
- With the arrival of the Disney Adventure earlier this year and the announcement of the new Disney Believe, its hard to believe that it hasn't even been a year since the debut of the Disney Destiny.
- That means, this Halloween season is the first time that guests can enjoy Halloween on the High Seas festivities aboard the Heroes & Villains-themed ship.
- Now, we get to meet "Solara" this ship's Halloween Pumpkin tree that is installed in the Grand Hall for the Halloween on the High Seas specialty cruises.
- During Disney Cruise Line's Halloween on the High Seas voyages, the centerpiece of each ship's atrium (or Grand Hall) is an Enchanted Pumpkin Tree. These massive, spooky (or silly!) installations serve as central hubs for Halloween activities. Each ship features its own custom-designed tree with a distinct name, unique backstory, and specific look that often blends seamlessly with the ship's internal decor theme.
- In the case of the new Solara, you can see how seamlessly she blends into the Wakanda-inspired Grand Hall aboard the Disney Destiny, with its purple hues and golden accents.
- Solara will come to life aboard the first Halloween on the High Seas cruise aboard the Disney Destiny on September 7.
Halloween on the High Seas:
- Disney Cruise Line's Halloween on the High Seas is a festive autumn celebration that transforms select Disney Cruise Line ships into spooky, family-friendly wonderlands.
- Running from mid-September through October, these themed voyages combine traditional cruise elements with exclusive seasonal entertainment, unique character experiences, and festive decor.
- The experience is a special part of these sailings, adding additional Halloween fun to the already standard offerings like Broadway-style shows and regular fine dining.
- These include festivities like, Mickey’s Mouse-querade Party, the ultimate deck party where guests can dance alongside characters as they wear exclusive, festive outfits.
- On the first night of the sailing, a mysterious caretaker hosts a special 15-minute storytelling ceremony to magically light the tree's carved jack-o'-lantern branches, with Solara and the other trees in the fleet becoming the star of the show.
- Additionally, scattered across designated stations on the ship, kids and families can put on costumes and collect candy just like they would at home in a fun trick-or-treating activity and cruisers can gather under the stars on the pool deck to hear spine-tingling ghost stories narrated beneath the night sky.
- For more information about Halloween on the High Seas sailings, or any voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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