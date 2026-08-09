The Disney Experiences Treasure Trove: Heritage Auctions Reminds Fans How to Bid Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

You'll be fighting against us for those Muppet-Vision 3D items.

There is a treasure trove of items that will be up for auction by Disney Experiences at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and now Heritage Auctions is reminding those who want to bid of their live bidding process, whether in person or online.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall that one of the highlights for collectors at this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be a special auction featuring over 50 "rare and remarkable finds" from Disney Experiences.

Right now, fans can head over to the official Heritage Auctions site and find a trove of items ranging from things like vintage theme park signage, trash cans, ride vehicles, props from the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, and even the ornamental statues from the Muppet-Vision 3-D Theatre at Walt Disney World.

The live culmination of the Disney Experiences Auction will be hosted by Bret Iwan (the official voice of Mickey Mouse) from 5:30 PM through 7:30 PM on Sunday, August 16 on the Backlot Stage during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Bidding is already underway at the official site, but Heritage Auctions has taken to social media to remind those interested how to bid, whether at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, or online through their live bidding service.

First, those interested must create a Heritage Auctions account by heading to HA.com. There, users will be able to submit their bids, track all their favorite items, and more.

The Disney Experiences auction can be found at HA.com/7493, tempting fans to explore the auction and select a lot on which to bid. A preferred bidding option can be selected on the right side of the lot page.

With the account, users can also access Heritage Live at the time of the auction. When its time for your lots, just press the bid button to take the next bid displayed on the screen.

This auction also will offer live phone bidding. Those who want to bid this way can call 1-800-872-6467 at least 24 hours before the auction to let them know what items you're interested in. When it's time to bid on that item, a member of the Heritage Auctions team will reach out.

If there are any further questions about the bidding process, Heritage Auctions invites users to call the same number above, or e-mail them at [email protected] .

. Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!