Photos: Marketplace Kitchens Arrive at Disney California Adventure for Disney Festival of Holidays

Six different locations offer different menus during the festival.

As Disney California Adventure gets ready to celebrate with the park's Festival of Holidays, the specialty festival kitchens have begun to spring up around the park. When the festival begins on November 13, the Festive Food Marketplace will allow guests to celebrate holiday tastes and spirited libations across a number of food booths featuring multicultural and diverse cuisine.

This year, guests will find six different kitchen marketplace locations - including A Twist on Tradition, which will allow guests to try a tasty twist on traditional comfort foods like Shrimp & Grits or a TWIX Bits Iced Chocolate featuring TWIX Bits.

Holiday Duets will offer guests the chance to dig into delicious Mac & Cheese - French Onion, featuring Kraft Deluxe White Cheddar Mac & Cheese or Holiday Brisket featuring Kraft Deluxe Original Cheddar Mac & Cheese.

Favorite Things will offer up the chance for guests to experience and indulge in Braised Pork Belly Adobo.

Merry Mashups gives guests the chance to delight in festive pairings, such as the Reimagined Beef Wellington and Cookie Butter & Jelly Cheesecake Tart.

Handy festival maps are also featured throughout, guiding guests to the Marketplace locations.

Brews & Bites has some favorites, including the Chorizo Queso Fundido and Hot Cocoa Macaron.

Banners commemorating the festival are featured along the Performance Corridor, welcoming guests to the Disney Festival of Holidays.

Grandma's Recipes features savory and comforting homestyle dishes that are inspired by traditional family recipes like a Turkey Tamale and Sweet Potato Pecan Pie.

For more details on what to expect on the menu at Festival of Holidays, check out the recently released Foodie Guide. The Festival of Holidays takes place at Disney California Adventure starting on November 13, 2026, and running through January 6, 2027. For more information about visiting the Disneyland Resort during the Merriest Time of Year or any other season, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.