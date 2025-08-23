A Destination All Its Own: Disney Fine Art to Have Major Presence at Destination D23, Debuting New Pieces with Artists On-Scene All Weekend
New pieces and best sellers will be featured, and a celeb from "A Goofy Movie" might just show up too!
Disney Fine Art will be on-scene during the upcoming Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World, with numerous artists on hand to debut their new works in person.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Fine Art will have a major presence at the upcoming Destination D23 event, taking place next week at Walt Disney World.
- Disney Fine Art by Collector’s Editions feature original and limited edition pieces interpreted by different artists based on beloved stories and characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures, and even Disney Parks.
- The group will have a dedicated retail space that will be available from August 29th - 31st at Destination D23 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.
- There, they will feature four interpretive artists - Adrienne Boley, Dom Corona, Michelle St.Laurent, and Tim Rogerson - each premiering new works in person for the very first time.
- With the ongoing celebration of the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie, Jason Marsden (voice of Max in the film) will be there each day, signing art inspired by the fan-favorite film.
- Another highlight from Disney Fine Art will be the piece, “Swept Up in the Magic," done by Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey Mouse. The piece honors not only the 95th anniversary or Mickey Mouse, but the 85th anniversary of Fantasia in which Mickey had a prominent role in “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice."
- This festive time of year also sees the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland - a holiday overlay of the Disneyland classic themed to the 1993 film, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Disney Fine Art features pieces that collectors of both, either, and the attraction overlay will enjoy, which rank among the most popular pieces from Disney Fine Art.
- If you are not able to make it to Destination D23 this year, be sure to check out the official website for Disney Fine Art, where the latest works in the collection are available.
- For more information about this year’s Destination D23 event, be sure to check out our page here. Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we will be covering the event and all the news that comes out of it when it takes place, starting August 29th and running through August 31st.
Author’s Lament:
- While I love and have many Disney Fine Art pieces and prints in my collection, any mention of interpretive Disney-based art makes me long for the WonderGround Gallery.
- Yes, the gallery exists in name at the Disneyland Resort, and in a smaller footprint than its original brick and mortar location in Downtown Disney, but the conceptual idea and brand of WonderGround Gallery is all but gone.
- The brand featured artists and their highly-stylized interpretations of movie and park moments, adding an incredibly unique vision and look to each piece.
- Unlike traditional Disney merchandise, WonderGround Gallery showcased work by independent artists, often blending Disney IP with urban art, street styles, surrealism, and pop art. Not only were there limited edition and original pieces and prints, but the art often made it to apparel and home goods as well.
- Some artists still do their work for Disney, which can often be found through retail locations at the parks, including Joey Chou, Jerrod Maruyama, and more.
