A Star Is Born In New Video From "Disney Hercules" Aboard Disney Destiny

While most of the production has only been seen (outside of the Disney Destiny) via pictures or quick clips, a new video from Playbill shows off one of the big numbers from the newest Disney Cruise Line production.

What’s Happening:

Playbill has shared an exclusive new video featuring the Broadway-style adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Hercules.

No, this isn’t the version that’s currently playing in the West End, it’s the one that can be found aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny.

Like the film, the Muses serve as the show’s storytellers, guiding guests through this mythical tale of good vs. evil. The show includes all the beloved songs featured in the film, along with the theatrical debut of “Shooting Star.”

The new musical arrangements emphasize the iconic soundtrack’s pop and gospel influences, drawing on the production team’s extensive and diverse experience that ranges from theatre to pop music. Show-stopping musical numbers, incredible vocals, stunning visuals and immersive projection effects, are all featured in the production.

Now, in Playbill’s video, you can see the rendition of the final song featured in the film as it appears onstage aboard the Disney Destiny.

In the video, you can see the full number with the cast and characters, including those aforementioned Muses, Hercules himself, Meg, Pegasus, Phil, and more.

Check out Playbill’s video below.

The Disney Destiny is a sister ship to the Disney Wish (2022) and the Disney Treasure (2024), drawing on the legacies of larger-than-life heroes and villains from Disney, Pixar and Marvel to offer new and guest-favorite experiences.

Along with the Broadway-style production Disney Hercules, other highlights include dining experiences inspired by The Lion King and the Marvel Universe; immersive meet-and-play experiences with beloved characters; a Mickey Mouse-themed water attraction; and one-of-a-kind lounges inspired by Cruella de Vil and Doctor Strange.

