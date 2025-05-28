New Stage Adaptation of "Disney Hercules" Coming to Disney Destiny Shown Off in Sneak Peek of Workshops and Auditions

The show will debut with the new ship later this year.

Disney Cruise Line and Disney Live Entertainment have shared a quick glimpse of some of the fun that guests sailing aboard the new Disney Destiny when it debuts later this year can see in the all-new Broadway-style musical, Disney Hercules.

What’s Happening:

With only months to go ahead of the debut of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, we are getting a glimpse into the production of the highly-anticipated Broadway-style show that will debut on the ship, Disney Hercules.

In a new video, we are getting a look at the world tour that took place to cast the new show, as well as a glimpse at some early puppets in a workshop taking place at Curry Studios.

We even get to hear from some of the creatives behind the production as we get closer to opening, building up hype for the new stage show.

Similar to other headliners aboard the other ships in the fleet, Disney Hercules will take place onboard in the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre. Disney Destiny will be the exclusive home of Disney Hercules, which is a musical adaptation of the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Hercules.

The show keeps in line with the new ship’s Heroes and Villains theme, following the Greek hero and recounting his tale with Meg, Hades, and some other larger-than-life characters who appear to be coming to life in the new stage show.

Beginning in November 2025, the Disney Destiny will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences that complement the extraordinary entertainment, dining and hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.

The Disney Destiny – sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

