Disney Imagination Campus and ABC's "Abbott Elementary" Launches Special for Educators
Class is in session! Educators across the country can enter for a chance to win a magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort.
Something special is brewing for educators nationwide. Disney Imagination Campus is rolling out a magical opportunity to celebrate teachers and the impact they make every day.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Abbott Elementary returning to ABC for Season 5, Disney Imagination Campus is inviting educators from across the country to enter for a chance to win a trip to Walt Disney World Resort.
- Elementary, middle, and high school teachers in the United States are invited to enter this giveaway to honor teachers' impactful work.
- Known for sparking curiosity and creativity through its Imagination Powered Learning approach, Disney Imagination Campus is shining a spotlight on the incredible impact of teachers.
- Fifteen prizes (12 for the East Region and 3 for the West Region) will be distributed to giveaway winners.
- Winners of the giveaway will receive:
- 4-day, 3-night Walt Disney World Resort vacation package for the Winner and one guest chosen by the winner
- Round-trip coach class air transportation
- Round-trip ground transfers for the Group between the Arrival Airport and Walt Disney World® Resort
- Hotel accommodations
- Two 3-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Option
- A $200 Disney Gift Card
- Access for the Winner to the Disney Imagination Campus celebration event to be held on May 1, 2026
- A check issued to the winner to help offset (but not fully eliminate) the tax responsibility, in the amount of $1,250
- The winner’s group must travel on dates determined by Sponsor, but expected to be April 30, 2026, through May 3, 2026.
About Disney Imagination Campus:
- Disney Imagination Campus offers student workshops and educational experiences designed to teach real-world skills through the lens of Disney magic.
- Programs are created in collaboration with professional educators and industry experts, blending classroom concepts with immersive, behind-the-scenes experiences.
- The curriculum is centered on four main disciplines:
- Performing Arts - Students can perform on Disney stages or participate in workshops led by Disney professionals in areas like dance, vocal performance, and instrumental music.
- Arts & Humanities - Lessons focus on creativity, storytelling, leadership, and the power of imagination in culture and history.
- Science & Technology - Students explore STEM concepts through Disney attractions and innovations, such as ride engineering, physics in motion, and theme park design.
- Leadership & Innovation - Programs emphasize teamwork, problem-solving, and creative thinking—skills Disney cast members use every day.
- Unlike traditional field trips, Disney Imagination Campus integrates learning directly into the parks. Workshops often take place on stage, backstage, or inside attractions, giving students a one-of-a-kind educational experience they can’t get elsewhere.
- Educators can bring student groups to participate in these programs, and Disney also regularly honors teachers through contests and events like trips to the resort or special recognitions to celebrate their impact in the classroom.
