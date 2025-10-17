The Sarsaparilla Times #8: Don’t Miss the Train at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort

You can’t physically board a train at Wilderness Lodge, but the Carolwood Pacific Railroad Room is the closest a guest will step back in time with Walt Disney himself.

Here, guests will have a chance to see a snapshot of Walt Disney’s love of trains and how important they were to the creative genius. Walt had a passion for the locomotive, and his love of trains was one of the many inspirations he used when he developed his theme park idea.

When Walt and his family moved to a new home on Carolwood Drive near Beverly Hills in 1950, the property had all the advantages that Walt was looking for. His daughters were enjoying the ample space that the land provided, and Walt had the room to expand on his growing interests in model trains.

His passion manifested into his own railroad called the Carolwood-Pacific Railroad. He was meticulous about everything, from the details inside the cars, to reproduced newspapers from the 1880’s that would match Walt’s story driven theme for the train. After testing it at the studio and seeing success, the railroad was brought to the Disney family home. A one-half mile route along the canyon side of his property was created. Walt made sure not to disturb his neighbors with the installation and running of his train. He would plant trees so that the neighbors would not be bothered by the sight of his toy, but really, Disney was creating his own oasis by setting the scene for himself and his future passengers.

Lillian Disney was not as enchanted by the project as her husband was. Naming the locomotive after his wife did little to ease her displeasure, and she acquiesced because of how much joy Walt was having. He even built a tunnel to enhance the experience for guests. Yes, this model train was big enough for people to ride on. Walt would dress in his engineer coveralls to drive guests, friends, acquaintances, or neighbors on a trip around on his train. If there was a party at the house, one could be certain that Walt would have his guests going for rides around the property.

When an accident led to the train derailing and being damaged, Walt would explain the regret his wife expressed for the loss was the only time he heard her say something nice about his hobby.

In these moments of memory from Disney lore, Walt would use his work with the Carolwood-Pacific Railroad to further his idea of building a new kind of experience for kids, and kids at heart.

Walt Disney’s house on Carolwood Drive was demolished in 1998. The barn, which was also on the property where he tinkered with his railroad, was moved to the Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum. There is nothing left of the original Carolwood-Pacific Railroad.

Except, there is.

On the shore of Bay Lake, far away from the Main Street Train Station in the Magic Kingdom, sits the Wilderness Lodge Resort. In their Boulder Ridge Villas lobby a guest will find the Carolwood Pacific Railroad Room. Here, unlike the glitz and the glamour of Magic Kingdom, one can come close to touching the magic that Walt Disney made with his model railroad.

There is no queue, and you don’t need a Lightning Lane to enjoy. Afterall, no one stays in the lobby for long, because they have places to go and boats or buses to catch. Take a moment though to tour through the Carolwood Pacific Railroad Room. Learn about the joy that Walt Disney had and look in awe at the creation he made.

The room is simple. It’s a mini museum to the dream of a man. Visitors will be surprised by the quiet that awaits. The stars of the show sit under glass cases, just waiting for someone to notice them.

Beneath the dome protection are two original freight cars that were used on the actual Carolwood Pacific-Railroad. While guests will be able to appreciate the originality and historic nature of the two freight cars, a smaller replica of the train is on display as well. Beyond the moments of staring at what Walt made, guests can have a chance to take a serene moment to embrace the love of trains that fulfilled Walt’s own desires.

This past August when I visited the sight, it was empty but for me. On the walls are railroad photos, and some of Walt with trains. There is one picture of Walt standing at the front of the Disneyland Railroad locomotive, standing next to Mickey Mouse, just a little over a month before Disneyland Park would open to the public. That picture of a smiling happy Walt was taken by Roger Broggie, the man who built the Carolwood Pacific-Railway cars and locomotive, all constructed at the Disney Studio.

You will not find the Carolwood Pacific Railroad Room on any map. There are no signs that point to it when you enter Wilderness Lodge. Take a moment on your next trip and check out this unique spot at Walt Disney World. In this room passion and creativity are on display, and for a moment, you will dream about how incredible it must have been to be a passenger on Walt’s train.

