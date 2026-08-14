Photos: D23 Day Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Dance Party

Before we D23, we dance!

It wasn't quite the return of Videopolis, but there was definitely still a strong retro feeling to the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Dance Party at Disneyland Thursday night.

The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Dance Party was just one part of a big D23 Day today at the Disneyland Resort, filled with special events throughout the day and night, all leading into this weekend's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Held at Tomorrowland Terrace, the Throwbacks Dance Party featured pop and rock hits spanning multiple decades, at a lively nighttime party that ran for several hours.

Check out Laughing Place all weekend for our ongoing coverage of all things D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!