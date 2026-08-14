Photos: D23 Day Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Dance Party

Before we D23, we dance!

It wasn't quite the return of Videopolis, but there was definitely still a strong retro feeling to the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Dance Party at Disneyland Thursday night.

The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Dance Party was just one part of a big D23 Day today at the Disneyland Resort, filled with special events throughout the day and night, all leading into this weekend's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Held at Tomorrowland Terrace, the Throwbacks Dance Party featured pop and rock hits spanning multiple decades, at a lively nighttime party that ran for several hours.

Check out Laughing Place all weekend for our ongoing coverage of all things D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino