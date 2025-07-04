Celebrating Black Joy with Disney’s Power of Joy Creators

Essence Festival 2025 brought joy, community, and a little Disney magic to the stage as content creators from the Power of Joy Black Creator Summit reunited for a heartfelt panel.

For Disney Parks fans, one of the highlights of the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture was a presentation with participants of Disney’s The Power of Joy Black Influencer summit. Moderator Princeton Parker opened with high energy, inviting the crowd to cheer on the panelists, five dynamic Black women who have amplified Disney’s Power of Joy message throughout the year. Asked what was on their Essence Fest schedule, the panelists shared that they were celebrating with good food, dance parties, film festival appearances, and plenty of community connection.

What Does the Power of Joy Mean?

Each creator shared their interpretation of Disney’s “Power of Joy" initiative:

Toya Johnson : “It just means celebration. Just celebrating a culture and telling a story through our eyes. Like that's what I love most."

: “It just means celebration. Just celebrating a culture and telling a story through our eyes. Like that's what I love most." Jessica Nabongo : “I think to me it means finding those pockets of joy when it feels like there isn't any."

: “I think to me it means finding those pockets of joy when it feels like there isn't any." Angel Moore : “For me, it's like the perfect partnership because my mission is to bring joy into people's household phones… the partnership with Disney only amplifies the joy that I'm trying to bring."

: “For me, it's like the perfect partnership because my mission is to bring joy into people's household phones… the partnership with Disney only amplifies the joy that I'm trying to bring." Mel Mitchell : “Joy is powerful. Joy can heal. Joy can save the world… It's also not only about feeling joy, but about sharing it with others."

: “Joy is powerful. Joy can heal. Joy can save the world… It's also not only about feeling joy, but about sharing it with others." Les Alfred: “We get to experience all this joy together and share it with you."

Magical Partnerships and Core Memories

Each panelist reflected on their experiences working with Disney this year, many of which involved Power of Joy trips to Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line:

Toya Johnson : “I was able to do the Disney Cruise. I was able to join these beautiful ladies through the Power of Joy going to Disney before it even opened — like swag surfing in front of the princess castle. Epic."

: “I was able to do the Disney Cruise. I was able to join these beautiful ladies through the Power of Joy going to Disney before it even opened — like swag surfing in front of the princess castle. Epic." Jessica Nabongo : “It wasn’t until this year that I realized I might be a Disney adult… It always unlocks something in me that helps you find that childlike joy."

: “It wasn’t until this year that I realized I might be a Disney adult… It always unlocks something in me that helps you find that childlike joy." Angel Moore : “I was able to create so many bookmarks and core memories for my four sons… My oldest is an introvert, but he left the cruise with like seven new friends… Black boy joy is a commodity, honey."

: “I was able to create so many bookmarks and core memories for my four sons… My oldest is an introvert, but he left the cruise with like seven new friends… Black boy joy is a commodity, honey." Mel Mitchell : “So many of my core memories involve Disney… meeting Princess Tiana and almost crying even though you’re 30 years old - that is the beauty of the Power of Joy."

: “So many of my core memories involve Disney… meeting Princess Tiana and almost crying even though you’re 30 years old - that is the beauty of the Power of Joy." Les Alfred: “I was one of those kids who would watch Disney movies constantly and rewind them… So when I got to go on the Power of Joy trip earlier this year, I brought my mom. After making her watch thousands of hours of Disney movies, it was even more special to share the cruise and the park with her."

Deep Roots in Disney

The conversation turned personal when Princeton asked about core Disney memories:

Toya Johnson : “Experiencing it as an adult is totally different. Like we had so much fun riding the rides and hanging out in the park — that’s one of my best memories as an adult."

: “Experiencing it as an adult is totally different. Like we had so much fun riding the rides and hanging out in the park — that’s one of my best memories as an adult." Jessica Nabongo : “My sister is 12 years older, and her high school graduation trip was my first time going to Disney at age 6. My favorite ride was It’s a Small World …. In April, I got to take my mom, and all she wanted to do was ride It’s a Small World. The childlike joy on her face - it’s something I will never forget."

: “My sister is 12 years older, and her high school graduation trip was my first time going to Disney at age 6. My favorite ride was In April, I got to take my mom, and all she wanted to do was ride The childlike joy on her face - it’s something I will never forget." Angel Moore: “I auditioned for the Mickey Mouse Club … I didn’t make the team, but I’m so glad I’m on this team today. I’ve been chasing Mickey and Minnie down, and I finally caught them!"

“I auditioned for the … I didn’t make the team, but I’m so glad I’m on this team today. I’ve been chasing Mickey and Minnie down, and I finally caught them!" Mel Mitchell : “Going to Disney was a yearly activity. One of my favorite pictures is me on Minnie’s couch in Toontown… To fall back in love with Disney as an adult has been the greatest joy of my life."

: “Going to Disney was a yearly activity. One of my favorite pictures is me on Minnie’s couch in Toontown… To fall back in love with Disney as an adult has been the greatest joy of my life." Les Alfred: “I really feel like Disney is what planted the seed of creativity in me… I don’t think I’d be a creator today if it wasn’t for that."

Parting Words: One Word to Carry into the Weekend

Each panelist left the audience with a word:

Toya Johnson: Culture

Jessica Nabongo: Joy

Mel Mitchell: Food

Angel Moore: Magic

Les Alfred: Community

To close, Princeton Parker led the audience in honoring each panelist, not just for their work with Disney, but for their voices, their light, and their impact on the culture. As they stood, they were given their flowers - literally and metaphorically - in a moving celebration of their authenticity, influence, and joy. “We can’t let this moment go by without celebrating your voices," Princeton said. “You are valuable not just to Disney, but to the culture and the world."

Check out our full video of this panel from Essence Fest below.