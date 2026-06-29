Photos: Halloween is Here! New Apparel Arrives at Disney Springs, Plus "Aladdin" Fun Too

Yes, that's right. It's technically not even July yet.

While many are getting their Fourth of July plans sorted, getting ready to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America later this week, Disney Style at Disney Springs is already looking forward a few months ahead. Though, in park terms, it's even closer.

New Halloween t-shirts and apparel have arrived getting guests ready for the spooky season, which actually starts in early August at Walt Disney World. Most of the t-shirts (as of press time) retail for $36.99.

From the jump, we see some orange colors with some favorite characters in their festival Halloween attire. Above you'll see the backside of this spooky favorite, giving everyone a Happy Halloween greeting while on the front reminding us where they got the shirt.

Another fun shirt features a Halloween staple at the parks in recent years, a mummified Mickey Mouse.

Ursula from The Little Mermaid takes center stage on a not-Halloween specific shirt per se, but a modern favorite that can be worn on Halloween as it sports the phrase "So Drama."

Another shirt features some Walt Disney World Halloween Iconography with a bit of a western motif, with the phrase "Spook Y'all Real Soon." This shirt comes in a bit more expensive, at $39.99 as of press time.

A ghost with Mickey ears also adorns a black pullover that will be sure to come in handy in the later months as we get closer to actual Halloween in October. However, as cute as it is, it will definitely be worn back home or in the cooler autumn months as opposed to the sweltering July weather in Central Florida. This can be picked up for $49.99 as of press time.

Another gray pullover features features fun Disney Parks Halloween snacks and treats.

Several other favorites can be spotted across some t-shirts that are available in Disney Style, including a poster that Disney Parks fans might recognize from the queue of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland - a parody of Hocus Pocus featuring Daisy, Minnie and Clarabelle as the Sanderson sisters in "Meeska Mooska."

These shirts and others can be combined for savings at $29.99 each when two are purchased.

Outside of Halloween fun, we also spotted a number of Aladdin based apparel items because, well, who doesn't love Aladdin?

A pullover channeling the idea of a spirit jersey (but not quite) features "Walt Disney World" acorss the shoulders, and some fun art featuring the characters from the hit 1992 animated film. We spotted this one at $59.99.

A rich red pullover hoodie was also spotted featuring the magic lamp, along with Abu and Carpet emblazoned along the backside in the signature Disney "D".

This hoodie will run you $79.99.

Rounding out our collection of merchandise today, we also have this t-shirt featuring Genie, rising out of the lamp and with "Walt Disney World" emblazoned upon the shirt. Similar to other tees we've seen today, this one was selling for $36.99 when we saw it.

All of these items were spotted at Disney Style in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. For more information on how to visit this shop and the rest of the fun of the Most Magical Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.