Beyond the Yellow Border: Disney Vacation Club Members Discover National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions

Cruisers are often tempted to book their next voyage while still at sea, but it’s rare to be pitched on a completely different line mid-cruise. That’s exactly what happened during this year’s Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, when one of the optional presentations invited guests to learn about National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions. Over the course of the sailing, four lucky DVC members won complimentary voyages. The rest of us left with a head full of dreams about adventures beyond National Geographic’s yellow border.

Stephanie Young, President of Disney Vacation Club, Adventures & Expeditions, and Disney Institute for Disney Experiences, opened the session by connecting Walt Disney’s love of nature to National Geographic’s mission and the guest experience aboard a Lindblad expedition. She also shared personal memories from her own Galápagos voyage, illustrated with photos from her trip.

Kathi Riddle (Senior Vice President of Sales and Revenue Management) and Logan Joehl (Director of Sales Operations and Business Development) introduced themselves next, noting their Disney backgrounds before joining the Lindblad team. They spotlighted breathtaking destinations such as Antarctica, Panama, Costa Rica, and Iceland — the latter a personal favorite for Logan, who has traveled to all seven continents. With more than 100 itineraries available, guests can even look forward to two new European river cruises launching in 2026.

A short history lesson revealed that, like Disney, Lindblad is named for a visionary founder. Lars-Eric Lindblad, a Swedish-American entrepreneur, pioneered eco-tourism in the 1960s, taking travelers to places like Antarctica and the Galápagos. His son, Sven-Olaf Lindblad, founded Lindblad Expeditions in 1979. In 2004, the company partnered with National Geographic, transforming its ships into floating research platforms and enriching guest experiences with real-world science.

The presentation’s second half was led by Peter Wilson, an archaeologist, naturalist, and Lindblad Explorer. With more than a decade guiding voyages, he recounted a moment from Greenland that felt straight out of a Disney movie: while leading a nature walk in search of Arctic hares, a flock of snow buntings gathered around him in a perfect circle, as if awaiting a sing-along.

National Geographic–Lindblad itineraries are designed to get guests off the ship as much as possible. Whether transferring to a smaller craft for close-up wildlife encounters, paddling in a kayak, or snorkeling in tropical waters, the small size of the fleet’s ships allows access to places large cruise liners can’t reach.

On board, the science hub becomes a community gathering place to review daily discoveries. In warmer waters, divers share video footage; in Arctic regions, guests may see imagery from underwater drones. Travelers have even helped document new species or track animal activity for scientific studies. An open-bridge policy — uncommon in mainstream cruising — gives guests another layer of engagement.

Peter emphasized that these expeditions welcome solo travelers, couples, and families alike. On select itineraries, guests under 18 can become “Explorers in Training," collecting samples for microscope study and even earning a Zodiac driver’s license.

A Typical Day on a National Geographic-Lindblad Expedition:

Morning – Start with coffee or tea on deck or the bridge while spotting wildlife. Enjoy breakfast before heading out for a shore excursion or small-boat activity.

Afternoon – Return for lunch and an educational presentation, then venture back out for hiking, biking, kayaking, or other adventures.

Evening – Share stories in the lounge, learn about the next day’s plans, and enjoy a locally inspired dinner. Depending on the destination, watch for wildlife or, in the Arctic, the dazzling Northern Lights.

Whether it’s navigating icy fjords in search of Arctic wildlife, drifting down a jungle river, or watching the sun set over a volcanic landscape, a National Geographic–Lindblad Expedition offers a blend of discovery, adventure, and education unlike any other cruise. For Disney fans, it’s an invitation to step outside the familiar and into a world where exploration is the main event — and every moment brings you closer to the wild heart of our planet.

To learn more about National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, visit their official website or consult with a travel agent. Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel/MEI Travel for all your vacation planning needs.