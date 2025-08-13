Disney Wilderness Preserve in Florida Potentially Threatened by New Expressway
The land was originally almost a housing and commercial development before Disney purchased the land in the 90s.
The Disney Wilderness Preserve in Florida could be threatened by the development of a new expressway that is much needed in the growing region.
A Bit of Background:
- First things first, let us tell you the tale of back in the 90s how The Walt Disney Company made a gift to the future of Central Florida by helping create the Disney Wilderness Preserve.
- Once the 8,500-acre Walker Ranch - a ranch situated at the head of the greater Everglades watershed - the land was slated for extensive residential and commercial development which would have spelled the end for the property’s degraded (but restorable) wetlands. This development would also have destroyed significant habitat for endangered plants and wildlife.
- Partnering with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the State of Florida, and a number of other groups, The Walt Disney Company purchased the property and transferred it to TNC to create a nature preserve dedicated to wetlands restoration on an unprecedented scale and helped mitigate future impact associated with Walt Disney World expanding in Central Florida.
- The preserve represented one of the earliest and largest wetland mitigation projects in the country, and The Walt Disney Company provided TNC restoration funding in annual payments, an endowment to assist with operations, and additional support to build a green visitors center and learning facility.
- In 1995, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority added an additional 3,000 acres to mitigate for airport expansion. In 2014, The Walt Disney Company purchased 3,000 acres of land bordering The Disney Wilderness Preserve, preventing this land from becoming a housing development, and began restoring the property, bringing the preserve to its current size.
- It should also be noted that this area is NOT part of Walt Disney World or its land, nor is it owned or operated by the Walt Disney Company. According to the official website, The Walt Disney Company provides funds for restoration and wildlife monitoring on the preserve and continues to partner on a number of on-site projects today.
What’s Happening:
- Now, a new expressway is set to be presented next month in the area, with environmentalists expressing concern with the proximity to the Disney Wilderness Preserve and the potential impact on wildlife.
- The proposed 15-mile tolled expressway, dubbed the “Southport Connector" will be in Southern Osceola County and extend from Poinciana Parkway to Pleasant Hill Road moving east toward Florida’s Turnpike.
- While a plan for six elevated lanes is nearly complete, the route for the portion south of Lake Tohopekaliga (AKA Lake Toho) and bordering the Disney Wilderness Preserve is still being developed.
- The area this is set is currently a traffic-filled nightmare for those in the area, and it will become Osceola County’s first highway connection across the county - but it will run through a critical portion of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
- This 18 million acre expanse of state land provides a habitat for many plants and animals, some of which are fragile and endangered.
- Some conservationists say that they aren’t against the road, but express concerns over its proximity to the wildlife and whether or not there will be ample and safe ways for the animals to cross the expressway. Others mention the need for prescribed burns in the area for species survival.
- Some are against the road entirely (or at least, the final portion of it that connects to the turnpike), saying that the expressway will not reduce traffic in the area, but increase it. There is also a belief that the road will also attract more urbanization into the area.
- Residents and more environmentalists have concerns about the surrounding area outside of the Disney Wilderness Preserve, and can be found in the original report over at the Orlando Sentinel.
