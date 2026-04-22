Explore Overlooked Corners of Fantasyland at Disneyland Paris with New "Book of Tales" Activity
The adventure seems to cover most of the land and its highly themed shops.
Guests can explore overlooked corners of Fantasyland at Disneyland Paris with a special new activity that has made its debut.
What's Happening:
- Starting today (April 22), guests visiting Disneyland Paris can participate in a special activity throughout Fantasyland.
- Guests are invited to find items hidden throughout the land as part of a new "Book of Tales" activity, which can be picked up from Cast Members in the land.
- After receiving the book, guests will go through Fantasyland looking for story-themed items hidden throughout the land (each marked by a quill of a specific color), and go to the Fantasyland shop specified in on the quill to have their book stamped with the correct color.
- Once completed, guests will then present their completed map to a shopkeeper at La Chaumière des Sept Nains to receive a special prize.
- It's also important to note that at no point does this quest take you into attractions or restaurants, and can be completed without venturing into these facilities.
- Also important - don't share your results! Let everyone have a chance to partake in the fun new activity while visiting the park!
Fantasyland Shopping:
- The shops in Fantasyland at Disneyland Paris are part of what makes the land feel like you’ve stepped into a storybook. Rather than generic stores, each one is heavily themed around a Disney film, character, or fairy-tale setting, making browsing them almost like another attraction unto itself.
- The finale of the Book of Tales activity brings guests to La Chaumière des Sept Nains, themed to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Inside, the interior feels more like something outside, or even something experienced aboard the neighboring Snow White attraction, with fully dimensional cottages and environments filled with shelves to peruse.
- Shops are also found inside the beautiful castle, and throughout the land, each brought to life with the same attention to detail and fully immersive environments.
- We'll also call out La Boutique du Chateau, located inside Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, which features the stunning architecture of the castle, adorned with holiday decor year round as this shop features Christmas goods and seasonal items throughout the year.
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