Photos: Bring Home Your Own Version of the 90s Disneyland Parking Lot Marquee

Disneyland fans of a certain age certainly remember approaching the park in a motor vehicle and passing by a large, newly digital, marquee as they entered the parking lot to the singular theme park of The Happiest Place on Earth back in the 80s and 90s. Now, thanks to a new piece of merchandise, fans can bring that marquee home (in a much smaller form).

We found this wooden sign at Off the Page at Disney California Adventure (ironically, not too far from where the parking lot sign once stood). Currently selling for $150 (plus tax) along with other collectibles at the popular location. You can see the popular signage, replicating the parking lot entrance marquee that was installed back in 1989 and removed ten years later as the park expanded into the full Disneyland Resort with the addition of Disney's California Adventure, which opened back in 2001.

The wooden sign is obviously not full scale, but it's a way to for Disneyland Park fans to get their hands on a piece of nostalgia. As for the real parking lot sign - when it was removed Disney took to eBay to sell it, where it was famously purchased by actor John Stamos, who now reportedly has part of it on display on his backyard.

To make your way to Off the Page, located at the exit of the Animation experience at Disney California Adventure, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help with all your needs while traveling to the Happiest Place on Earth.