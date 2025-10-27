Photos: She Sells Seashells and Disney's Beach Club Resort Merchandise by the Crescent Lake Shore at Walt Disney World

Every Walt Disney World Resort hotel is someone’s favorite Walt Disney World Resort and among the top of that list is Disney’s Beach Club Resort. With its prime location adjacent to EPCOT, sprawling pool complex (that it shares with sister-hotel Disney’s Yacht Club Resort), and scenic location on the shores of Crescent Lake with boat, Skyliner, and walking access to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Boardwalk, and beyond, it comes as no surprise. As such, fans love the hotel and love talking about the hotel, and showing off their fandom through fun merchandise.

One piece of apparel even celebrates a favorite eatery known for its throwback look, but more importantly, its bevy of ice cream flavors - the Beaches and Cream Soda Shop. This youth t-shirt can be picked up for $26.99.

Other apparel for adults features fun beachy phrases, or a stylized version of the hotel’s name.

To relive their stay at home, guests can even purchase a comfy robe ($99.00) that features the resort’s logo on the lapel, or look back fondly at their building (or their youth, if they were fans of the MMC serial “Emerald Cove) in the form of an ornament ($34.99).

To keep all those beachside beverages cool, a Corksicle tumbler ($44.99) is also featured in white, featuring the resort’s logo. So if you really like both of these shoreside hotels, along with Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, you’ll need the pair. For additional drink containment, a mug can be picked up for $16.99

Loungefly Mouse Ears ($46.99) carry over the Beach Club color scheme and aesthetic, including the traditional placard on the side, and the resort’s name on the other side of the band.

Of course if we say Loungefly, Mouse Ears might not be the first thing that crosses your mind, instead thinking of their all-but-iconic backpacks. Well, Disney’s Beach Club has their own unique design, featuring the same striped look and with vintage Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse enjoying ice cream - likely at Beaches and Cream. There’s a bow, and the resort’s name on the backside, plus it’s scented!

Loungefly isn’t the only brand one can find. Vineyard Vines gets in on the fun with a heather gray quarter zip ($150.00) Or the Antigua Polo ($100.00).

A Beach Club visit needs their own Beach Club bag ($44.99) this one sporting that same fun phrasing featured on other shirts.

And to keep out of the sun, this fun straw hat ($34.99) with iconography from the resort all over the brim.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort has been a favorite since it opened back in 1990. Considered one of Walt Disney World’s Deluxe Resort, it's easy to see why with a great location, with numerous dining and recreational options. For more information about Disney’s Beach Club Resort or any others at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

