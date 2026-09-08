The Unlucky Nugget Saloon Returns to Disneyland Paris, Expanding Story and Absorbing Another Frontierland Venue
A ravishing bride and a vanishing groom take over more of Frontierland for the season.
The Unlucky Nugget Saloon is set to return to Disneyland Paris for Disney Halloween Festival this year, and extending even further with additional decor and getting more Frontierland eateries involved.
What's Happening:
- Following its successful debut during Disney Halloween Festival in 2025, The Unlucky Nugget Saloon is set to return to Disneyland Paris, delighting park guests and those fans of Phantom Manor lore.
- This year, even more of Frontierland will embrace the story behind the park's iconic Phantom Manor and will be transformed for the mysterious celebration of the Ravenswood family, with themed decor extending to Last Chance Cafe and the popcorn kiosk opposite The Unlucky Nugget Saloon.
- After crowds loved The Unlucky Nugget Saloon after it debuted last year, which saw the eatery take on a story and reimagining inspired by Phantom Manor, Imagineers have expanded the expanded the experience for this year's Halloween season to include more of the restaurant's first floor and surrounded area.
- A portrait gallery has been installed in the mezzanine, featuring some particularly familiar faces that are sure to delight Phantom Manor fans. Guests would be wise to stay alert, however, as the Phantom is never far away...
- To bring the experience to life even further, Imagineers worked closely with the Food & Beverage teams to create a new exclusive menu inspired by the world of Phantom Manor. Among the highlights is a slice of cake which seems to have been cut from the imposing wedding cake, made specially for Melanie and her husband-to-be, which is displayed on the stage of The Unlucky Nugget Saloon.
- Just a few steps from The Unlucky Nugget Saloon, Last Chance Cafe will also join in Melanie Ravenswood’s wedding celebration, complete with decorations and bunting proclaiming “Celebrating the Ravenswoods” - now weathered and worn, since the wedding ultimately never took place. Eerie ghostly voices will echo through the venue, offering a chilling reminder of Thunder Mesa’s former residents. The popcorn kiosk will also be dressed in themed decorations.
- New food and beverage offerings inspired by the atmosphere of Phantom Manor, created just for Disney Halloween Festival, will be available at both locations. These include an all-new popcorn box featuring Phantom Manor’s distinctive wallpaper design, filled with popcorn sprinkled with Cheetos.
- Guests will be able to experience The Unlucky Nugget Saloon and new enhancements this year at Disneyland Paris starting on September 26 until November 1, 2026 as part of Disney Halloween Festival.
What They're Saying:
- Thomas Levert, Show Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “With these new sets, we want to keep enriching the story for guests who already enjoyed The Unlucky Nugget Saloon last year. We've also added new lighting and sound effects, as well as an abandoned guestbook containing messages from mysterious people, perhaps recognisable ones, addressed to the bride-to-be!"
- Isabelle Soltys, Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “This resin cake, which took around 40 hours to make and paint, is one of the most iconic features of The Unlucky Nugget Saloon. We’re delighted that it inspired this new creation from the Disneyland Paris pastry chefs. As a little nod to fans, we even cut a slice from it to give guests the illusion that they are being served a real piece of the cake."
- Emmanuel Onillon, Executive Chef at Disneyland Paris: “At Disney Park restaurants, immersion goes beyond the setting itself - it also comes through the food and drink on offer. That is why we developed new dishes and beverages inspired by Phantom Manor, so guests can enjoy a fully immersive experience in the story of the Ravenswood family."
Last Year's Debut:
- The Unlucky Nugget Saloon was, perhaps, the biggest new addition to Disney Halloween Festival at Disneyland Paris during the 2025 event.
- The new immersive dining experience extended the story of the parks iconic iteration of Haunted Mansion, Phantom Manor, to the restaurant, with the Lucky Nugget Saloon becoming the venue for an ill-fated wedding reception for Melanie Ravenswood.
- The reception, of course, never happened since the groom has mysteriously disappeared, bringing the aesthetic of the Manor itself to the Frontierland restaurant.
- Other effects, including themed lighting, silhouettes playing on the venue's piano, and others similar to what one would find inside Phantom Manor are populated throughout the restaurant.
- Take a look at the experience in our video below, as it appeared in 2025.
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