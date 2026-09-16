Duffy and Friends Get New Outfits for Shanghai Disneyland's Disney Halloween Time
Duffy embraces spooky season.
Duffy and his pal will be getting into the Halloween spirit soon, debuting new outfits in October at Shanghai Disneyland.
What's Happening:
- As announced by Shanghai Disneyland's instagram account, Duffy and Friends will be appearing in their new Halloween outfits beginning next month.
- The Halloween outfits will be seen on the characters from October 4 to November 11, as part of Disney Halloween Time at Shanghai Disneyland.
- Along with Duffy himself, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, 'Olu Mel and LinaBell all will be showing off their Halloween best as well.
- Duffy and Friends' Halloween outfits will come on the heels of Shanghai Disneyland's Duffy Month, which is currently underway through the end of September.
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