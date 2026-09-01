Duffy and Friends Star in Adorable New Animated Short Celebrating 10 Years of Shanghai Disney Resort
It's all part of Duffy Month, taking place this month at the Shanghai Disney Resort!
An adorable new animated short celebrating 10 years of Duffy and Friends at Shanghai Disney Resort has been released.
What's Happening:
- This September marks Duffy Month at Shanghai Disney Resort, with this year’s celebration inspired by stories of friendship and Chinese animation.
- As part of the resort’s 10th Birthday Special Duffy Month, guests will be invited to “board” the FriendSHIP alongside Duffy and Friends for a month-long adventure.
- A special surprise collaboration with Shanghai Animation Film Studio, known for generations of beloved Chinese animated works, has arrived for Duffy Month in the form of a new three-minute animated short.
- The short, titled Duffy and Friends' Little Voyage, sees Duffy and his friends like ShellieMay, 'Olu Mel and LinaBell set off on a brand-new adventure in absolutely adorable style.
- Easter eggs inspired by the new short can be found all throughout Shanghai Disneyland for keen-eyed visitors.
- Watch Duffy and Friends' Little Voyage for yourself below.
What Else to Expect for Duffy Month:
- Running through September 30, Duffy Month will see the park will take on a distinctly Duffy-inspired look, with peaches, gourds and goldfish incorporated into decorations, photo opportunities, banners and ribbons.
- The characters themselves will appear in new costumes featuring auspicious motifs.
- Duffy Month will also introduce Duffy Month Pajama Party Nights on September 19-20 and September 26-29.
- A new castle projection show will bring Duffy and Friends into the evening, while a new stage show, A Voyage with Duffy and Friends, will follow the gang as they use their individual talents to return a mysterious crystal to its home across the water.
- There will also be plenty of new merchandise and themed food and beverage offerings throughout the month.
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