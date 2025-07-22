EPCOT Unveils New Guide Map to Celebrate the Return of Test Track
The reimagined thrill ride speeds back into action with a refreshed logo, a nostalgic nod to World of Motion, and front-cover placement on EPCOT’s latest park map.
EPCOT is celebrating the opening of the reimagined Test Track with new guide maps shining a spotlight on one of World Discovery’s fan-favorite attractions.
Test Track is Back:
- The year-long transformation of EPCOT’s Test Track is complete! The marquee attraction, which famously sends guests on a banked turn around the outside at 65 mph, graces the cover of the park’s new guide map to mark its return.
- Now in its third iteration since its 1999 debut, EPCOT’s guide map has been updated with the Test Track’s refreshed logo and a new description.
- “Discover the future of transportation on this thrilling road to tomorrow," reads the new attraction description in the guide map.
- Pick up one of these complimentary keepsakes on your next day of discovery at EPCOT!
The History of Test Track:
- Before there was Test Track, there was World of Motion, one of EPCOT’s opening day attractions. World of Motion was a multi-level omnimover experience, comparable to Spaceship Earth, that told the story of man-made vehicles. It featured the song “It’s Fun to Be Free" and closed on January 2nd, 1996.
- The iconic silver building of Test Track is the same one that housed World of Motion. Complications pushed the attraction’s opening day from May 1997 to March 1999. The original version of Test Track turned guests into crash test dummies testing out new General Motors vehicles.
- Disney refreshed Test Track for the first time in 2012 (aka Test Track 2.0), which gave the experience a more futuristic tone. The updated queue included the ability to create a sim car that would be tested on the attraction. Interior spaces were given a distinctly computerized aesthetic, reminiscent of TRON.
- The newest version of Test Track (aka Test Track 3.0) features lots of nods to World of Motion, honoring the history of man-made vehicles while looking to the future ahead. It features the line “It’s always fun to be free," along with an instrumental version of the classic attraction’s theme song.
