The Ocho Brings Surreal Sports Spectacle in Take Over of ESPN Wide World of Sports

While these games may seem silly to some, the event was a dream come true for many involved.

The versatility of ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex was on full display as ESPN 8: The Ocho took over with 11 live events sprawled across a small portion of its vast available space. Known for spotlighting quirky and unconventional competitions, The Ocho transformed the complex into a broad showcase of athleticism.

The morning kicked off with Major League Paintball, NWLA Wiffle Ball, Turfwars Adult Kickball, and OmegaBall — each staking out in different corners of The Stadium field. Paintball took over the infield, followed by wiffle ball in left field, OmegaBall in right and back to left for kickball.

The event was free, and spectators of all ages roamed from one zone to the next, cheering on athletes and soaking in the spectacle. Many were family, friends, or longtime fans of these niche sports. Others were simply sports enthusiasts excited to finally experience the energy of ESPN The Ocho in person.

The vibe felt like a city summer festival or small-town county fair. Families gathered on the grassy hill in left field. Kids eagerly lined up for a chance to meet Mickey Mouse. Classic snacks (nachos, hot dogs, and cold beer) were in ample supply. But what truly made the atmosphere so special was the spirit of community. Part of the magic of The Ocho is its celebration of the everyman athlete. These sports expand the idea of athleticism and where the field of play can be found.

We’ve all heard champions exclaim, “I’m going to Disney World!" after a big win. But for these athletes, competing in games like Bullshooter (an electric dart game) or the Professional Pillow Fight Championship, Walt Disney World is the actual battleground. They’re not just visiting for a parade, they’re playing for their title right here on the most magical turf of all.

Take Josh and Jason Carman — brothers who grew up turning everyday objects into games. As kids, they’d toss rocks at their garbage can, seeing who could get closest. During the pandemic, that spirit of playful competition inspired them to invent Popdarts, a game made with soft suction-cup pieces that anyone can play anytime, anywhere. Fast forward a few years, and they’ve built a global community with nearly 900,000 players. Throughout the day, even before the competition began, their gamezone was buzzing with energy and giveaways, as new fans tried their hand at the colorful, satisfying challenge. And they were giving out lots of game sets to spectators to further grow the sport.

Another crowd-pleaser was Slippery Stairs, a fan-favorite event that looks exactly how it sounds. Born from the mind of a former professional skateboarder and X Games ramp-builder, Slippery Stairs trades pure competition for good-natured chaos. Players race up a brightly colored staircase coated in soap and water. Adults and kids alike wipe out spectacularly—and hilariously. And that’s the point. “The fun is about the journey," the creator explained. With their summer tour in full swing, this Ocho stop marked their fourth city in just 11 days. Next up? Canada.

At the heart of The Ocho is a mission to elevate the sports we all recognize — but rarely see on TV. Chris Solomon, ESPN’s Director of Programming for The Ocho, said the idea was sparked by the 2004 movie Dodgeball and its notion that an ESPN 8 would cover even the weirdest, wildest competitions. And now it’s a bona fide phenomenon. This year, the network produced 65 hours of The Ocho programming, its largest slate ever.

When asked about his favorite sport, Solomon hit on why The Ocho connects with its audience, "but I have to say I'm kind of excited about pillow fighting coming around... Everybody does pillow fighting growing up. being able to have it in a ring - that's pretty exciting."

The Ocho airing in the 8th month year also fills a programming gap in the summer sports calendar. No MLB playoffs yet. No NFL kickoffs. So why not tune into blimp races or a bubble gum blowing championship?

As a longtime fan of ESPN who still misses the in-person fun of ESPN: The Weekend, I came away impressed by the creativity and scope of The Ocho brought to life. ESPN Wide World of Sports delivered a visually dynamic setting that translated well on camera. And while it was genuinely exciting to be part of it in person, the on-site atmosphere particularly at the outdoor venues could benefit from more focus on the guest experience.

The audience is a challenging mix of committed fans and complete newbies. They did have a host who interviewed participants during game breaks and offered intermittent score announcements. But unlike a traditional sporting event there was minimal on the field information visually provided to those in the stands such as team or player info or scores making it more challenging to follow the action without previous knowledge.

However, having the opportunity to experience a live sports broadcast up close was fascinating to witness. Fans had the unique opportunity to watch SportsCenter segments take shape, with Gary Striewski and Randy Scott filming updates on current sports news from within the event space. We got to be the audience as they recorded inside the pillow fight ring, challenged each other in Popdarts and at Pop-A-Shot bringing their trademark energy and the fun of The Ocho to the 2 p.m. broadcast.

Later in the day, The Ocho Show offered another peek behind the curtain of sports broadcasting. One particularly compelling moment came when they welcomed the Bullshooter champion, Kevin Luke, just minutes after his narrow, hard-fought triumph. Holding his winner’s check and still riding the adrenaline, Luke got visibly emotional on-air prompting a group hug with hosts Clinton Yates, Arda Öcal and Cristina Alexander — a moment that fit beautifully within the magic and joy we more typically see at Walt Disney World.

The foundation of ESPN The Ocho at Walt Disney World is solid, offering seldom-seen sports in a fun, family-friendly environment and the potential is huge. Hopefully, we’ll see it evolve into an annual destination event that sports fans look forward to not just watching, but attending.