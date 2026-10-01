Extinct Attractions - Pecos Goofy's Wild Wild West

Cole took a trip to the Old West this week to learn more about Pedro's Goofy himself.

This week, I got into the spirit of the old west and watched a rollicking show starring Pecos Goofy himself.

Last week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day beat out Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing film of all-time domestically. The Force Awakens had kept the record for 11 years, but it was bound to be taken down at some point with the rise in ticket prices and moviegoing having a boom this year.



Spider-Man now has attractions completed or in development at all of its resorts except for Walt Disney World and Tokyo Disney Resort. In Orlando, Universal continues to hold the Marvel rights, whereas in Tokyo the rights only moved back to Disney a couple of years ago, so it wouldn’t be surprising for Tokyo to jump in on the Spider-Man fun soon.

For now, we’ll jump back to 1996 when Pecos Goofy’s Wild Wild West took over a stage in the middle of Westernland, Tokyo Disneyland’s version of Frontierland, replacing Funderful Wonderful Friends.

Right from the start, one could tell that Tokyo Disney meant business because there was a giant image of Pecos Goofy behind the stage in a really fun looking outfit. And then the energy was off the hook right from the start with loads of dancers popping out from everywhere along with Donald, Chip and Dale (though Chip and Dale were wearing some questionable headpieces to say the least). There was a huge dance number to kick things off, all in Japanese, so that added to the fun.

Via YouTube





After the rollicking opening number, Goofy emerged from a hidden door at the back of the stage to join the fun dancing. All of the costumed performers did a fantastic job dancing in these big numbers to some old west songs, really popping and locking all over the place.

The next scene featured a bunch of ladies dressed up in cow outfits, dancing to the hit song “Theme from Rawhide.” Joining them in the fun was Donald himself, fully decked out in a “cowfit” as well and ready to party and dance it up.

Seeing all of the cows, there was some danger brewing with a group of bandits emerging from on top of the stage and then from all around to lasso up the cows. It was a horrifying sight, but luckily Pecos Goofy was prepared to save the day and fight off the bandits. The sequence was really fun with a lot of hijinks all around the stage. It felt like watching a silent movie with all the silliness that people would expect.

Via YouTube





Now that the stage was safe, it was time to bring up some kids to dance along with their parents. Every part of the show was dance-centric and just a grand time. Everybody got in on the fun, including the audience which is the best way to do it.



Mickey and Minnie decided to finally show their faces for the finale of the show. There were like 30 performers on stage all singing and dancing their little hearts out, with the costumed performers all really stepping up again. It felt like a huge party and everyone was simply having the times of their life.

All told, Pecos Goofy’s Wild Wild West was a simple but effective show. It inspired all of the audience to get up off their feet and root for some true heroes, aka Tokyo Disney at its finest.

Via Buzzfeed





As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from every Disney park around the world.

Thanks for reading and have a magical day!