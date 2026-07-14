Photos: Disneyland's Frontierland Shootin' Exposition Under Wraps as Extended Refurbishment Begins

For other virtual target practice, might we suggest Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters, Toy Story Midway Mania, or WEB Slingers.

Guests visiting Disneyland will notice quite a bit of work taking place in the middle of Frontierland. There, they will find the popular Frontierland Shootin' Exposition completely under wraps as the attraction undergoes a refurbishment.

The attraction closed on July 6 for an extensive refurbishment. No official reopening date was revealed as of press time. When open, the favorite attraction allows guests

to hoist a replica .54-caliber Hawkins buffalo rifle and peer through the scope to see legendary Boot Hill in Tombstone, Arizona - a notorious Old West town.

They can then shoot at nearly 100 interactive targets, highly detailed both moving and stationary targets. When you hit one, you'll be rewarded with entertaining lights, sounds and animations, some even with a supernatural twist.

This classic attraction still requires an additional fee to purchase credits to play. Florida's iteration of the attraction removed that nominal fee shortly before it closed permanently to free up space for a Disney Vacation Club lounge.

Retail and dining offerings near the Shootin' Exposition are still open, including Westward Ho Trading Co. (Pins!) and Rancho Del Zocalo.

Check out what the area looks like in the video below.

To plan your trip to the old west of Disneyland's Frontierland, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!