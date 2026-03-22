Photos: Frontierland Engulfed by Construction Walls as Work Continues on Big Thunder and Piston Peak

Get ready to zoom in, there's progress to be found!

Frontierland is still the go-to spot for Construction Walls at Walt Disney World at the moment (honorary mention to the former Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney's Animal Kingdom), as work continues around the former Rivers of America, as well as the area surrounding Big Thunder Mountain.

The former Rivers of America are completely wrapped in walls, as that area gets ready for Piston Peak and Cars-based attractions to arrive in the future. The walls surrounding Big Thunder Mountain as part of that massive refurbishment project have also been pushed out. This leaves some narrow walkways to access Tiana's Bayou Adventure, as that attraction remains open during all this work near it. Elsewhere, Country Bear Jamboree rounds out the open attractions in Frontierland at this time.

Big Thunder Mountain is currently undergoing a massive refurbishment that is seeing the addition of new ride vehicles, a brand new track, refreshed Audio-Animatronics figures, new props, and restored effects. The enhancements also include a refreshed Rainbow Cavern lift hill with shimmering stalagmites and stalactites that will begin to glow and rumble as the trains pass by. We've been waiting to climb aboard the wildest ride in the wilderness once again for over a year now, and have learned that the attraction will open in "Early May" at the park.

You can really see the size and scope of all the work in the former Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island from aboard Tiana's Bayou Adventure, extending out to the Haunted Mansion in Liberty Square (also under a scrim at this time). In the middle of the space, a wall of some kind is being erected and could be the first signs that Piston Peak is taking shape.

As Big Thunder Mountain also gets ready for its tentative reopening in several weeks, scaffolding adorns the main queue building.

To plan your visit to Magic Kingdom or anywhere else in Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!