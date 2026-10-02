Calling All Parkgoers! Popular FuelRod Kits Going On Sale as Part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
Get them on Amazon, swap them at the parks!
New FuelRod Kits will soon be on sale as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, allowing Disney Parks fans to get in on the popular power bank-swapping service at great savings.
What's Happening:
- FuelRod, the popular portable phone-charging service that is well-known for their Disney Parks exchanging locations (among airports and other tourist destinations), is offering up special savings in the coming days.
- Only on October 6 and 7, FuelRod Kits will be on sale as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
- Prior to the savings, the kits start at $39.99, and feature everything needed for someone new to the system would need.
- This includes connecting cables to the FuelRod - a cylindrical portable battery pack - to your device and associated adapters.
- Additionally, the savings can be enjoyed on the FuelRod MAX10 Kit. This kit offers even more battery power (10,000 mAh), and is less rod-shaped and is instead a flat battery pack that also allows for wireless charging of devices. This particular kit also comes with the connecting cables and adapters.
- Both kits allow for on-the-go charging of your devices, and can be swapped at FuelRod locations everywhere.
What's The Big Appeal?
- FuelRod's big draw is the idea of swapping at locations where recharging spaces might not necessarily be available.
- As an example, FuelRod became notably associated with Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort because FuelRod kiosks were installed at the parks. These kiosks gave park guests an alternative to carrying around a charging bank to recharge at their hotel overnight, instead allowing guests to purchase a kit from the kiosk and swap out depleted power banks at that or any other FuelRod kiosk for a fully charged one as needed.
- It's worth noting that only the Gen 2 kiosks have the capability of swapping out the new MAX10 packs.
- If FuelRod kiosks aren't available, users still have the cords and capability (thanks to the starter kits) to recharge them as one would with a regular power bank at home.
- Now, with this special sale, Disney Parkgoers can get a jump on using the service during their next visit to the parks!
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